'Blood Money': How China Is Killing Americans, Buying Influence with These DC Politicians

China's increasing worldwide influence is a major debate in this presidential election year. It centers on whether the Chinese Communist Party is viewed as a friendly competitor or an enemy of the United States.

Recently, investigative journalist and author Peter Schweizer detailed China's efforts to undermine America from within.

Schweizer contends Communist China is at war with America, sowing chaos and death without firing a shot. He makes that argument in the book Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans.

"China has a strategy, they call it disintegration warfare that says, look, we don't want to have a kinetic fighting war with the United States because that would lead to all kinds of disruption and damage in China," Schweizer explained. "So, we're going to try to beat them by not going to war, but by undermining them nonetheless."

Schweizer believes that the Chinese Communist Party undermines America by employing the tactics of Sun Tzu, a fifth-century Chinese military strategist who argued that an enemy can be defeated without actual combat.

"They're doing this by sowing social chaos in the United States," Schweizer warned. "They're literally killing Americans with fentanyl. All the Mexican cartels are the junior partners. This is a Chinese operation."

Schweizer claims to have found links between the Biden family and the head of a Chinese gang involved in Mexican fentanyl distribution, Zhang Anle, also known as "White Wolf."

"White Wolf has a business partner who gave the Bidens in 2017 a $5 million forgivable loan that the Bidens have never repaid," Schweizer insisted. "So, you literally have one degree of separation between the first family of the United States and this poisonous fentanyl trade."

Schweizer believes that explains why President Biden has not been more aggressive in confronting China on the fentanyl issue.

"We need to remember that the bribery and corruption statutes in the United States say even if the actual politician doesn't get a dime, if his family member profits, that in and of itself is corruption," Schweizer said.

As fentanyl continued to pour across the U.S. southern border, the Centers for Disease Control released an alarming statistic: over 112,000 Americans lost their lives due to fentanyl overdose in 2023.

Schweizer alleged it isn't only the Biden family that China is influencing. He believes China has financial ties with members of both major political parties in the United States, including outgoing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Schweizer alleges that the family of McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, owns a shipping company called Foremost Shipping, which has grown and expanded due to its Chinese business connections.

"If Mitch McConnell as a senator were to do or say something that particularly angered Beijing, they could destroy the family shipping business overnight," explained Schweizer. "That's the kind of leverage they have and the kind of leverage that they use."

According to Schweizer, the most surprising discovery in his book is the involvement of two Chinese billionaires in inciting division and chaos in American culture.

He argues that Roy Singham, the founder of Thoughtworks, and Joe Sy, the co-founder of Alibaba, have invested millions of dollars in radical cultural causes such as the transgender movement. Alibaba is a Chinese e-commerce company similar to Amazon.

"But unlike Amazon in the United States, this is a business that's closely wedded to the Chinese government," Schweizer explained. "What's troubling about these actions is not only their support of the cause, but the fact that they don't actually advocate for these causes in China itself, which leads me to believe that they see it more as a disruptive force in American society than something that they actually embrace as a belief system."

What can be done? Schweizer believes the country must first deal with Chinese political influence in Washington. After that, Americans need to be aware of what is going on. He said that if people stay informed and are equipped, they can win this war for American hearts and minds.

