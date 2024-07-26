Chonda Pierce: 'Life Is Funny Until It's Not'

Chonda Pierce is known as comedy's "Queen of Clean." The stand-up comedian is also an actress and author whose newest book is a memoir titled Life Is Funny Until It's Not: A Comic's Story of Love, Loss, and Lunacy.

CBN's Efrem Graham sat down with Chonda on Studio 5 for more about this project and her Christian faith journey through life's highs and lows.

"I think the lunacy has been there 24/7, always," she said. "The loss and the laughter comes and goes."

WATCH the FULL STORY with Chonda Pierce BELOW:

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

WATCH Legendary Comedian Warns About True Perils of Cancel Culture, Censorship: 'The World...Is So Crazy'