China at War with US: Experts Tell Congress of Growing Infiltration, 'Mass Slaughter'

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a hearing this week on Capitol Hill, security experts warned lawmakers China is waging a war against the U.S., not with bullets or missiles, but with political influence. Analysts warn China is infiltrating American industries and it's hurting our communities.



Experts testified about the communist regime's increasing efforts to weaken America in a quiet yet pervasive way, urging federal agencies to wake up to the new political warfare.



"The U.S. government needs to relearn political warfare and someone needs to be responsible for the political warfare effort and its success or failure," testified Col. Grant Newsham from the Center for Security Policy. "Currently nobody is, and we should fight back."



Republicans claim the threat from the CCP is grave.



"If Democrats do not want to confront the threat of the Chinese party's political warfare against the United States, I believe that is a serious mistake," said Rep. James Comer (R-KY).

Ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) maintained China is just imitating and following Russia. "Russia spreads terror with rape, child kidnapping, torture, and murder – and China is assisting Russia in this filthy war of aggression by helping Putin rebuild its military-industrial complex," said Rep. Raskin.



The House Select Committee is also examining China's role in the ongoing fentanyl crisis.



"Simply put, without China's production of fentanyl and fentanyl precursors, there would be no fentanyl crisis in the United States and the mass slaughter would effectively stop," testified former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr.



Barr charged that those distributing the fatal drug are committing outright murder.



"Those who ply and enable this trade know with no uncertainty that they are killing people on a mass scale," continued Barr.



Barr claims the Chinese Communist Party gives tax rebates to companies exporting fentanyl, provides financial help to companies manufacturing synthetic narcotics, and supports drug trafficking.

"To put this in perspective, the bloodiest year of World War Two, we lost 106,000 troops killed in action," explained Barr. "So we are now sustaining year in and year out a casualty rate from drug overdoses that exceeds the death toll we suffered in waging a world war."

Barr says the U.S. must be clear-eyed about China taking measures to fuel the ongoing fentanyl crisis here in the United States.