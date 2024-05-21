Satanist Accepts Jesus During Largest US Baptism Ever - 12,000 People Immersed in California

A massive gathering of Christians across California reportedly broke a record over the weekend when participants collectively held the nation's largest-ever baptism.

Baptize California, an event that unfolded Saturday and Sunday at various locations throughout the Golden State saw a historic number of people immersed at individual churches and during a main-stage event at Huntington Beach.

The two-day extravaganza showcased countless examples of life change and spiritual renewal, featuring speakers, worship music from leaders like Sean Feucht, and more.

The Stunning Numbers

According to preliminary numbers, there were over 6,000 people baptized at the Huntington Beach location alone, with an additional 6,000 people immersed in churches across the state.

“You can smell another Great Awakening in the air like rain before it hits,” Pastor Mark Francey, who founded the event, told CBN News on Monday. “God lit a match yesterday! If God can do this in the church in California, it can — and it will — happen in the rest of America!”

Photos show some of the incredible baptism moments that unfolded at Huntington Beach Sunday night.

As previously reported, Francey, pastor of Oceans Church in California, shocked the nation last year, when he hosted Baptize SoCal. The event attracted thousands of spectators and led to nearly 4,200 baptisms, which was reportedly the largest recorded baptism in U.S. history at the time.

However, that record was upended a few weeks later, when Pastor Greg Laurie hosted a similar event and saw over 4,500 people get baptized.

For Francey, Baptize SoCal was just the beginning.

He’s been planning Baptize California, a follow-up event that would rally the entire state in hopes of seeing God work in an incredible way — and, based on the initial projections, his efforts paid off.

“My wife, Rachelle, and I could hardly sleep thinking about how God could be so kind to let us be a part of the largest baptism in the history of America,” Francey said, expressing his elation over how the event took form. “We are proof that God really can use anybody.”

Listen to the latest episode of the “Quick Start” Podcast

The pastor said this year’s event was massive, crediting God for bringing it all together.

“It was a surreal and extraordinary day!” Francey told CBN News. “[It] felt like we were living in the pages of the books of Acts!”

And the individual stories coming from Baptize California are truly incredible. Francey shared just one such story, telling CBN News how a Satanist accepted Jesus and “immediately got water baptized.”

“You could see the change immediately,” he said.

The preacher said 1,000 people accepted Jesus at Huntington Beach, with thousands coming to watch the event unfold.

“[The] crowd steadily swelled to — at one point — as much as 14,000,” Francey said. “Hundreds of churches linked arms to accomplish what happened.”

It All Started With a Vision

Baptize California and its predecessor, Baptize SoCal, all started with a vision from God, Francey said.

His church was just three years old when he embarked on the ambitious Baptize SoCal event, which unfolded last May, and, at the time, he wasn’t looking to launch into such an endeavor.

“I’m originally from California, but [had] spent the last 17 years in a different state, so moving here, starting a brand new church, treading … water after COVID — the last thing on our mind was uniting … this global baptism initiative,” Francey said.

But after reading a book about one of the largest water baptisms in American history held at Pirate’s Cove in California, he was surprised to learn the mass immersion took place in the 1990s.

Francey said he assumed it would have been much earlier. He was also intrigued by the fact it took place at the very same location where the late Chuck Smith baptized masses of young people 50 years ago during the Jesus movement. Pirate’s Cove continues to profoundly impact people’s lives today.

All of these themes and ideas coalesced into a vision that changed everything for Francey.

“I had almost like an open vision,” he said, noting the vivid experience from God included worship and very specific details. “I saw boats from guys I knew in our church parked along Pirate’s Cove.”

Watch Francey explain the details:

Francey, who isn’t prone to these sorts of images from God, said he told his church about it a few weeks later and people got excited. That’s when he felt the Lord pushing him to organize and fund Baptize SoCal.

At first, he was reluctant.

Trying to Talk God Out of It

“I tried to talk God out of it,” Francey said. “I’m like, ‘There’s a lot of other guys here — fathers, mothers here that are doing great things. You know, I’m a nobody.'”

The preacher said God wasn’t interested in his insecurity. Francey knew he was called to embark on the baptism mission, and he decided to listen.

Remarkably, this prompting happened before the Asbury University revival took form — and before Francey found out about “Jesus Revolution,” the feature film about Laurie’s life and the Jesus movement. The movie, which made more than $52 million at the box office, sparked mass intrigue and spiritual fervor in many across the nation.

All of this was confirmation for Francey that God was at work.

Just weeks after Baptize SoCal took place May 28, 2023, and broke baptism records, Laurie’s own event inspired by “Jesus Revolution” — also held at Pirate’s Cove — shattered the Baptize SoCal record, with over 4,500 baptisms. Ultimately, these events showed the power of spiritual resurgence in the air.

All of this brings us back to Francey’s vision, which went well beyond his Baptize SoCal efforts. He said he also felt God call him to expand the efforts, which brings us to Baptize California, this year’s endeavor.

What Comes Next

With the success of Baptize California, Francey is already planning to launch Baptize America next year, setting his sights beyond California.

“Now we are gearing up to do this and unite the church all over America,” he said. “Sign your church up nationwide today for next Pentecost Sunday, June 8th.”

Find out more about Baptize America.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***