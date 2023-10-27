Witnesses of Maine's Mass Shootings Share Stories of Survival, Suspect Still on the Loose

The manhunt continues for the suspect in the Lewiston, Maine, mass shootings. Authorities say 40-year-old Robert Card fatally shot 18 people and wounded more than a dozen Wednesday night.

The search is expanding. Hundreds of police and FBI agents continue their multi-state manhunt for the U.S. Army reservist whom authorities say committed the worst mass killing in the state's history.



And as authorities keep up their search, victims are sharing their stories of survival.

"I was one of the lucky ones. If the bullet had been in either direction, I definitely would not have survived," shared witness Jennifer Zanca.



Toni Asselin and her mom were at the bowling alley where one of the shootings took place.



"I ran out the exit. I didn't know where my mom was," shared Toni.



She escaped, but her mom had to hide.

"We got a table to flip over, and we had a booth in that corner that we used to put a wall up," explained Tammy Asselin. "But there really isn't much protection."

"Any minute I was waiting to see his face come around that corner, and that was the most daunting part," she continued, becoming emotional.



At the second shooting scene, a bar and grill, manager Joseph Walker was shot to death while trying to stop the suspect.



"My son had grabbed some type of a butcher knife, or something, and went towards the killer to try to stop him from killing anyone else, and that's when he shot my son," explained Leroy Walker, Joseph's father.

As survivors try to move forward, investigators work to track down Card.



Thursday night, they surrounded a home belonging to him in the town of Bowdoin, Maine, trying to pursue all leads.



After the shootings, Card's car was found at a boat launch several miles from the crime scenes with a firearm inside.



Authorities tell ABC News, Card also owned a boat, so now the Coast Guard has joined the manhunt.

Card reportedly received treatment at a mental health facility over the summer after allegedly saying he was hearing voices and reportedly threatening to shoot a National Guard base.

