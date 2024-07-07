After Stunning Hollywood, 'God's Not Dead' Returns With New Sequel Taking Aim at 'Political and Spiritual Upheaval'

“God’s Not Dead” stunned Hollywood and helped usher in a new era of faith and family-friendly entertainment after its 2014 release.

With just a $1.5 million budget, the movie’s more than $60 million profit sent a clear message to Tinseltown that there was an underserved Christian audience hungry for uplifting and positive messages.

A decade later, producers are gearing up for the fifth installment of the film franchise.

“God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust,” which hits theaters nationwide Sept. 12, “explores the intersection of faith, politics, and our civic duty.”

Coming at a time of cultural chaos — a time when people fear cancellation and other social ills — “God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust” tackles the importance of standing up for one’s beliefs and taking action to have a positive impact.

“Set in a time of political and spiritual upheaval, ‘God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust follows’ Reverend David Hill as he runs for Congress following the sudden death of an incumbent,” a synopsis reads. “Facing a powerful adversary intent on removing religion from governance, the film emphasizes the significance of religious values in shaping policy and governance.”

The movie stars David A.R. White, Isaiah Washington, Dean Cain, Scott Baio, and many others. White reprises his role as Reverend David Hill, the beloved preacher facing yet another moral — and this time, legislative — battle.

“Now more than ever, Christians must realize that we are being called to deliver hope to a country that’s feeling hopeless,” Hill proclaims from the pulpit in the movie’s trailer. “Faith begins where your comfort zone ends. We need to step out into that faith.”

It seems Hill will be the one whose faith is once again put to the test in this new “God’s Not Dead” adventure. For more on the film, stay tuned to the movie’s official website.