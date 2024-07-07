Country Star Reveals Real-Life Miracle He Saw Amid Addiction, Chaos: 'I Asked God to Help Me'

Country star T. Graham Brown was always a “believer in Jesus,” but, over time, he sort of “drifted away” from the truth — that is, until a conversation with himself and God ushered in a real-life miracle.

Brown, 69, told Fox News he was baptized early in life and was “always … a believer in Jesus.” But, as time went on, he found himself on the wrong path, struggling with addiction and mental health issues.

“I was always taught about Jesus, and I don’t think even in my drunkest days, I don’t think I ever missed saying my prayers at night,” he once told Jesus Calling. “I don’t really remember ever not doing that: I’ve always said my prayers.”

But the chaos kept progressing. At one point, he was pouring vodka into his coffee in the morning — just one of the signs he was no longer in control.

Eventually, it all came to a head.

“One morning — and this is a cliché of a story — but I’d been trying to get sober,” he told Fox News. “I’d get on the horse and ride for a while, then fall off. I’d get on the horse, ride awhile and fall off. I went to rehab. That didn’t help.”

It wasn’t until Brown had an honest conversation with himself and the Lord one morning around 14 years ago that everything came together.

“I think I was ready, and I can remember it like it was yesterday,” he said. “I looked in the mirror and I actually talked to myself. I said, ‘Man, what are you doing? You’re about to blow everything. You need to straighten up and do something about this, man. You’re smarter than this.'”

But that wasn’t all Brown proclaimed. He also made a request of God.

“And I asked God to help me,” he said. “And you know, from that instant — I have not had one craving.”

Underscoring how incredible this development truly was, the country crooner said he went from looking for a buzz around the clock to never even thinking about it.

“I got to call that a miracle,” he said, noting he now has a clear mine. “This has just been wonderful.”

Brown has been making country music for decades.

In 1998, over a decade into his career, he made his first connection with Christian audiences when he released “Wine Into Water,” a song detailing his struggles with alcohol. That song has been recorded by more than 100 artists, according to his biography.

Country music singer T. Graham Brown remembers his friend Naomi Judd for her openness about mental health struggles.



"I've been there... you go to this severe depression where, I've sat there and looked at a pistol. I've had those suicidal thoughts too." pic.twitter.com/xiyxvQAsdt — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) May 2, 2022

Brown has also been open about his struggles with depression and bipolar disorder. Speaking about his late friend Naomi Judd, who took her own life in 2022, he told CNN about his own battles.

“I can tell you exactly what she’s facing, because I have the same problem,” he said. “I’ve sat there and looked at a pistol. I’ve had those suicidal thoughts, too.”

