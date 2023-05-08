Riley Dowell is arraigned at Boston Municipal Court, Jan. 23, 2023. Dowell, the child of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts was arrested during a protest on Boston Common and charged with assault after a police officer was injured. (David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Top House Democrat's Child Gets Probation for Striking a Police Officer in the Face

The adult child of a top Democratic leader of the U.S. House of Representatives has been sentenced to probation for assaulting a police officer.

Jared "Riley" Dowell, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman, and the child of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MASS), was sentenced last week to one year of probation after reaching a deal with a Boston court on a number of charges that resulted from participating in a violent protest in the city in January.

Dowell, 23, was arrested by Boston police after allegedly spray-painting a monument on the Boston Common with graffiti and also allegedly striking a police officer during her arrest, according to Fox News.

The outlet reported she was ultimately charged with assault and battery on a police officer, vandalizing property, tagging property, vandalizing a historic marker/monument, and resisting arrest.

Upon being arrested, Dowell was initially identified in police reports by her birth name, Jared Dowell, The New York Post reported.

Dowell struck a deal with prosecutors to dismiss the case after writing a letter of apology to Officer Daniel Roca who suffered a bloody nose during the Jan. 21 incident. Dowell must also complete 30 hours of community service within a year and repay the city for the cost of removing the graffiti, the Boston Globe reported.

Boston Municipal Court Judge Steven Key also ordered Dowell to continue undergoing therapy, complete a community-based program, and stay away from the site of the anti-police protest, according to The New York Post.

House Minority Whip Clark announced her child's arrest in a statement to social media in January.

"I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting," Clark said. "This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process."

Following Dowell's arraignment, Clark condemned violence against police at another event in Boston.

"I condemn violence against everyone, whether that is against police or against community members as a result of any person or government entity," she said.

Despite renouncing violence against police, The Washington Free Beacon reported in January, Clark's office deleted a press release from her House webpage that once gave glowing coverage to the "defund the police" movement.

Clark's office reportedly restored the post after the Free Beacon's story was published.