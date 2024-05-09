ANOTHER Mega Baptism: Church Dunks 1600+ New Believers on Beach, 'The Spirit of God Is On the Move'

A Florida beach is once again the site of an amazing move of God where thousands were baptized in Jesus' Name earlier this week.

The Church of Eleven22 baptized more than 1,600 people on the shores of Hanna Park Beach in Jacksonville, FL Sunday.

"That's 1614 souls who've experienced God moving in their lives, have been saved by Jesus, and are now professing Him publicly as their Lord and Savior! We pray we never lose sight of how miraculous that is in just one person, let alone 1614," reads a caption from The Church of Eleven22.

As CBN News reported, more than 200 people were baptized by minister Jenny Weaver at Clearwater Beach near Tampa, FL on Easter and nearly 1,000 men, women, and children were baptized through Grace Family Church at Fort De Soto Beach in the same city a few weeks later.

Jay Owen, a spokesperson with the Church of Eleven22, told CBN News that it is evident that a mighty move of God is taking place in America right now.

"It's a great reminder that the church is not dead, and neither is God. He is moving amongst his people all over the world and we're all just swept up in His work. It's a gift to be a part of it all," he said in an email statement.

Owen said for the last decade, the church has been hosting an annual baptism event. This year, people came from all over the country to participate.

"It's grown every year. Last year, we had 1,126 baptized and this year that number increased to 1,614," he said. "Thousands of people descended on the beach, many from North Florida, but also people from all over the country who attend online. People of all ages and walks of life celebrating the baptisms of their family and friends."



Social media photos reveal a celebration of epic proportions as people were touched by the Holy Spirit. Tears, shouts of joy, and praise erupted each time a person went under the water and came back up.

"It doesn't get much better than that," said Pastor Joby Martin, founder and lead pastor of The Church of Eleven22, in a statement. "The church is alive and well, the Spirit of God is on the move, and the gospel of Jesus Christ is still changing lives as it has for thousands of years."

One person cheering on his fellow congregants was Tim Tebow. Tebow is a member of the Church of Eleven22 and attends many events held by the church. He was seen in the water helping to baptize some members of the church.

"[Sunday's] event served as a powerful reminder of the joy that comes from a community unified by a shared faith and joy that can only come from God," said Owen.

Those who attended the event are thanking God for what took place.

"Best day of my life," one person commented on Instagram.

"This is incredible! Praise the Lord! My family was baptized today," another person wrote.

"This gathering represented one of the most significant days in the decade-long history of the church. A testament to the transformative power of Jesus Christ, these baptisms stand as evidence of a thriving, disciple-making culture at The Church of Eleven22," Owen said.

