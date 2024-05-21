Cohanim on Iran's Raisi: US Should Not Send Condolences after Death of Mass Murderer

JERUSALEM, Israel – Governments in Israel and around the world are now assessing how the Islamic regime of Iran will change after this week's death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Iran's foreign minister in a helicopter crash near the Iran-Azerbaijan border.

CBN News spoke with Ellie Cohanim, a former deputy State Department envoy in the fight against antisemitism, about what is ahead for one of the world's most antisemitic regimes following the death of the man known as the "Butcher of Tehran."

To see the interview with Cohanim, click on the video above.