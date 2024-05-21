Christian Nurse Settles With CVS Alleging She Was Fired for Refusing to Prescribe Contraception

A Christian nurse in Texas who claimed she was wrongfully terminated from her position at CVS Pharmacy for refusing to prescribe contraceptive medication that she believed could harm an unborn child has reached a settlement with the healthcare corporation.

As CBN News reported, Robyn Strader, a nurse practitioner previously employed by a CVS MinuteClinic in Keller, Texas, had worked for the company for six years under a religious accommodation not to prescribe hormonal contraception and instead would refer those prescription requests to another provider at MinuteClinic.

However, in August 2021, CVS announced that it would no longer honor religious accommodations related to pregnancy prevention services across the country.

Strader said her faith prohibited her from assisting with any activity that could end a human life, including the distribution of potentially abortifacient drugs.

"I am a Christian and a longtime member of a Baptist Church. I believe that all human life is created in God's image and should be protected. For this reason, I cannot participate in facilitating an abortion or participate in facilitating contraceptive use that could prevent the implantation of an embryo, cause an abortion, or contribute to infertility," she said in a previous statement.

Strader sought religious accommodation and was reportedly informed by her supervisor that she had no accommodation on file.

On Oct. 31, 2021, CVS terminated Strader for not prescribing contraceptives. After she was fired, the company claimed she never requested a religious accommodation and that accommodating her would cause CVS an undue hardship, according to the EEOC complaint.

First Liberty Institute, a legal organization that protects religious freedom, and Boyden Gray PLLC filed that charge of discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) against CVS Pharmacy for their action against Strader.

According to documents filed with the EEOC, Strader's manager repeatedly pressured her to change her beliefs. CVS also failed to respond to three letters she wrote requesting a religious accommodation.

First Liberty Institute and Boyden Gray PLLC settled with CVS Health Corporation and MinuteClinic, L.L.C. on behalf of Strader recently.

Although the terms of the settlement have not been made public, First Liberty says they are thrilled to reach a resolution.

"We are hopeful that companies across the country will recognize the religious liberty of their employees and work to protect those rights," said Stephanie Taub, Senior Counsel for First Liberty Institute.

"Respecting the religious beliefs of workers and providing reasonable accommodations is not optional under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. We are pleased for Robyn," added Jonathan Berry, Managing Partner at Boyden Gray PLLC.

First Liberty and Boyden Gray PLLC are representing a second nurse practitioner in a different federal lawsuit. Gudrun Kristofersdottir alleges the company also fired her after revoking a longstanding religious accommodation because of her Catholic beliefs about certain contraceptives.

CBN News reached out to Mike DeAngelis, CVS Health's executive director of Corporate Communications for comment on that case.

"We continue to enhance our MinuteClinic services, growing from providing urgent care to offering more holistic care. Educating and treating patients regarding sexual health matters - including pregnancy prevention, sexually transmitted infection prevention, and safer sex practices are essential functions of the position," DeAngelis said in an emailed statement.

"While we are not able to comment on a specific complaint pending in litigation, we have a well-defined process in place for employees to request and be granted a reasonable accommodation due to their religious beliefs unless it poses an undue hardship on the business and our ability to provide convenient, accessible care to our patients," he added.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***