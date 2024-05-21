'I Don't See…the Big Crime': Bill Maher Defends Chiefs' Harrison Butker Amid Commencement Furor

Liberal comedian Bill Maher is defending Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker amid a firestorm ignited by Butker’s recent Benedictine College commencement speech.

Maher, who said he doesn’t understand the furor, added that he believes the reaction exposes a problem some have today with the “left.”

“I can’t express how much this guy is not like me,” Maher said on “Real Time.” “He’s religious, he loves marriage, he loves kids. I couldn’t be more not like this guy.”

But, despite personal differences, the comedian said he’s shocked to see Butker essentially being treated like “history’s greatest monster.”

NEW: Show host Bill Maher defends Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker who is facing massive backlash for defending traditional values.



Maher also blasted college kids for being offended by Butker encouraging women to stay home while "demonstrating for Hamas."



As CBN News previously reported, Butker’s comments about politics, among other issues, made headlines. But it was his message to female graduates that seemed to grab the most attention.

“For the ladies present today: congratulations on an amazing accomplishment,” Butker said during the now-viral commencement address. “You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives.”

He continued:

“I want to speak directly to you, briefly, because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I’m on this stage today and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation.”

Maher said he simply doesn’t understand why so many people are up in arms over Butker’s commentary.

“I don’t see what the big crime is. I really don’t,” Maher said. “And I think this is part of the problem people have with the left. … He’s saying, ‘Some of you may go on to lead successful careers, but a lot of you are excited about this other way that people — everybody — used to be.'”

He continued, “Can’t that just be a choice, too? … They feel very put upon like there’s only one way to be a good person, and that’s to get an advanced degree.”

Maher’s comments come as social media continues to erupt with messages of support and frustration over the Super Bowl star’s proclamations.

Among other efforts, a petition demanding Butker’s dismissal from the Chiefs is inching toward its latest goal of achieving 300,000 signatures. So far, more than 218,000 people are on board.

