'Revival Is Here': Thousands Turn to Jesus at #2 US Party School, Hundreds Get Baptized in Fountain

New York Times best-selling Christian author and founder of IF:Gathering Jennie Allen is reporting once again that the Spirit of God is moving in the hearts of thousands of college students, this time at Florida State University in Tallahassee.

In a post to Instagram and Facebook on Friday, she shared a photo of a student who had just been baptized in the university's Westcott Fountain on Thursday night.

"It's happening again! FSU Baptisms! Hundreds maybe a thousand students came forward to trust Jesus. We can't explain what's happening apart from the Spirit," she wrote.

In a second post, Allen shared a video showing hundreds of FSU students gathered around the fountain, singing and praising God.

"4,500 Florida State University (one of the biggest party schools in the nation) students confessed struggles and sin tonight. Hundreds came forward to trust Christ. And this is them singing and dancing as they head to spontaneous baptisms," she wrote in text over the video of the students.

Along with the video clip, she explained, "God keeps doing it!! They confessed their sin. They came forward in droves tonight to trust Jesus. We baptized hundreds in a fountain usually used for partying and worse. And it's all just the beginning. It literally is everywhere I go right now. Revival is here. And there is no explaining it - when it's God! #FSU #baptisms."

FSU is the reportedly the top "party school" in the state and is the second-biggest so-called "party school" in the country, according to the website Niche that has more than a half million reviews submitted by college and university students in the U.S.

One user responded, "My daughter is there! She says it's been incredible. They are hungry. And not in just a swept up in the moment way."

Another user wrote, "My daughter was one of the students who was baptized in the fountain that night after the conference! Praise God!!!"

One person asked what follow-up was being done by local churches to help the students grow in their new spiritual journey. A few users responded that the students who were baptized are being connected with area churches, who will follow up with them individually.

A student also replied, "Hello! I was one of the students there last night! One thing I thought was BEAUTIFUL about unite was the emphasis on FINDING A CHURCH HOME! They had tables outside with college groups from many local churches and asked everyone to fill out information to get connected! We want these souls on fire to get plugged in."

The impromptu baptisms were the result of a free worship event titled Unite FSU that was held on Thursday, Feb. 15 at the university's Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Jonathan "JP" Pokluda, the lead pastor of the Harris Creek Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, and Allen were the featured speakers. Unite is a movement of college students united to lift the name of Jesus, according to the organization's website.

Allen has released a new Bible study curriculum titled Untangle Your Emotions: Discover How God Made You to Feel.

Hosted by the author, the study is conducted in six sessions with video streaming access. Allen "helps you discover that emotions that are submitted to God and used for the purposes God intends connect us to each other and to Him. You'll learn to notice, name, and process your emotions in healthy ways," according to the study's website. "God made us to feel our emotions, to examine and share them - not manage or suppress them. We can learn what it means to live emotionally-healthy lives from studying Jesus' life and how He cared for and responded to the people around Him."

In addition, Allen's IF Gathering is marking a 10-year celebration on Feb. 23-24 with an event at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

As CBN News reported, she was also a featured speaker at the JWLKRS (Jesus-Walkers) Conference that was held Sept. 29-30 in Orlando, Florida.

Thousands of young people gathered together to worship Jesus, pray, and have their faith encouraged at the event held at Calvary Orlando.

The gathering focused on helping Millennials and Gen Z understand how their "unique talents, traits, and passions serve a vital purpose."

Allen shared on Instagram at the time that she witnessed hundreds of people come up to the altar after praying and inviting them to have a relationship with Jesus.

She was also involved in Unite Auburn's "Night of Worship" event at Auburn University in Alabama, earlier that same month where roughly 200 students were spontaneously baptized.

She credited prayer and the support of the local churches around Auburn for ushering in this movement of the Lord at Auburn University.

"It was such a move of God," Allen told CBN News. "I've been a part of moments like that in the past, specifically with Gen Z, and I want to say that because there is something very special happening right now, I believe, in their hearts. I think they are, they are hungry for God and they want God in a very real way. This is not manufactured."

She had the same to say about the Jesus Walkers Conference.

"I'll keep saying it. They want God," she wrote.

