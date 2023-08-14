TN MegaChurch Experiences 'Genuine Move of God' as 136 Get Spontaneously Baptized

A Tennessee megachurch had to put one of its services on hold Sunday because so many people were spontaneously coming forward to get baptized.

"What happened yesterday was another genuine move of God. We baptized 136 on Sunday," Long Hollow Senior Pastor Robbie Gallaty shared.

The Hendersonville, TN church celebrated people who made a public declaration that they're living a new life in Jesus Christ.

The baptisms that took place at Long Hollow are a small part of what God is doing across the country.

"We're seeing God do something miraculous. This isn't business as usual," Gallaty said during service. "We had one person scheduled to be baptized, and at this point, we've seen 88 people spontaneously come forward for baptism today. It's unbelievable. Only God."

One man drove more than 300 miles to attend Sunday's service and spontaneously decided to take part in the baptism and Gallaty said more people are signed up to be baptized next Sunday.

"We saw more people baptized Sunday than any other time before (even during the revival). 8 people drove in after watching online, 6 people left the service, went home, and came back because the Holy Spirit convicted them to be obedient in baptism," Gallaty wrote on Facebook.

He continued, "One guy said, 'I have been worshipping online in Michigan for a year. God told me on Saturday to drive down to Hendersonville for worship. Today is my first time attending in person. I've put off baptism for years, and here I am in the tank to make it right.' Only God can do something like that."

As CBN News has reported, large-scale baptisms are taking place all over the country.

Last Sunday, Life.Church celebrated the more than 2,000 baptisms that took place over the church's 40-plus campuses.

Earlier this summer, more than 280 churches, and 8,000 attendees watched as 4,166 people flocked to the shore of Pirates Cove in California to declare their new life in Christ on Pentecost Sunday.



A month later, Harvest Christian Fellowship Sr. Pastor Greg Laurie held a massive baptism event where 32,500 people gathered and 6,794 made public declarations of their decision to dedicate their lives to Jesus Christ.



"This is something to celebrate, people being raised from death to life," remarked one Long Hollow leader. "And how good is it that we don't have to earn the victory? We don't have to earn salvation. We get to rest in the victory Christ already won on our behalf."

Pastor Gallaty is asking believers to pray for this move of revival to continue.

"I told our people the difference between you experiencing revival is the distance between your knees to the floor. God takes notice when we humble ourselves before him," he said. "There's only 2 places you find the presence of God in the Bible. In the High and Holy places, and with the Humble and Contrite of heart."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***