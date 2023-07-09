piratecovebaptism.png
Major Sign of Revival as Greg Laurie, Harvest Christian Fellowship Baptize 4,500 Souls at Pirates Cove

Stacey Thoroughgood
07-09-2023

Following last week's SoCal Harvest Crusade, where 32,500 people gathered and 6,794 made decisions to dedicate their lives to Jesus Christ, Pastor Greg Laurie held a massive baptism event this weekend at Pirates Cove in Corona Del Mar, California. 

Just last month, approximately 4,100 people gathered at Pirate's Cove Beach for what was labeled as one of the largest water baptisms in history; however, on Saturday Pastor Laurie and Harvest Christian Fellowship leaders helped to baptize 4,500 people into the Christian faith, surpassing the previous record held by Oceans Church.

 

Laurie shared on social media the significance of baptizing others at Pirate's Cove Beach, stating "this of course is the site of the baptisms of the Jesus Movement" of the 1970s. He was among the many who were baptized there 50 years ago along with his wife, Cathe. 

Between SoCal Harvest Crusade and the Jesus Revolution Pirate's Cove Baptisms, within one week, Laurie and Harvest Church have been able to help approximately 11,295 new Christians dedicate their lives to their Lord and savior.
 

 

Laurie's personal mission, is "to know God and make Him known," which is evident in his Kingdom work happening in Harvest Church, in the public, and even in movie theaters through the "Jesus Revolution" film.

As one of the writers of "Jesus Revolution", Laurie shared, "This film is touching lives all around the world! Right now, it's playing in the UK and it's a box office hit. Now, it's being dubbed in Spanish and will be opening in theatres in Mexico and Brazil on July 27." 

His storytelling and actions are all a part of a larger plan, as he "has followed the call of the Great Commission [by] preaching to millions in jam-packed stadiums," carrying out baptisms, and continuing to tell the story of Jesus Christ's love for us. 

Harvest Christian Fellowship's next baptism event is scheduled for August 20, 2023, where they look forward to welcoming more new believers to the Christian faith.

