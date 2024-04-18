Jenny Weaver Plans 'Massive' Baptism of Nearly 2,000 After 200 Accept Christ: 'The Lord Spoke to Me'

After hosting a baptism service on Clearwater Beach, FL this Easter, a former witch turned minister and worship leader is planning to lead one of the biggest revivals in the U.S. this May.

Jenny Weaver, senior leader of the Core Group, will host a "mass baptism" on Sarasota Beach, FL on May 11th.

Weaver has asked members of the Core Group to simultaneously host baptisms in Louisiana, Tennessee, California, Texas, and Missouri.

"The Lord spoke to me and He literally said, 'Summer of Baptism'," she shared in a Facebook video. "I saw us going to different places and doing baptisms."

Weaver shares that so far nearly 1,000 people have signed up for the baptisms in Texas and more than 750 have signed up to be baptized in Sarasota.



As CBN News first reported this past Easter, Weaver and her core group members celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Clearwater Beach where more than 200 people were baptized.

"This was absolutely EPIC!!! We took communion with hundreds of people then baptized people into newness of life in Christ!!!! The core group is a movement and it's BEGUN," Weaver wrote on Instagram.

"God stirred the waters and many people spontaneously began to want to be baptized and came up speaking in tongues and renewed," Weaver shared.

The former Wiccan and drug addict added that what took place on the beach that day truly glorified God.

"During baptism, all of a sudden HUNDREDS of birds began flying over us and kept circling around and DOLPHINS jumped out of the water right behind us," she wrote. "It was as if all of Creation was celebrating what the Lord was doing on the beach!!!"

Weaver later told Fox News, "It is a blessing to be a part of what God is doing in Clearwater, Florida."

She added, "When [people] get baptized and they go into the water, all the sin, all the strongholds, all those things holding them back in life that it will be left in the water because Jesus has made them whole and new again."

Now, Weaver will be hosting a "Summer of Baptisms," on May 11th where hundreds of people are invited to take part in the water baptism.

Weaver and her husband, Stephen, will personally lead baptisms in Sarasota – a location she feels is handpicked by God.

"This is my Hometown Sarasota Florida, this is something called the drum circle they have every week ever since I was a little girl. It's a circle of new age singing, dancing, drinking, smoking, and promotes occult worship," she shared.

"This is the EXACT place the Lord told me to go and hold MASS BAPTISMS," Weaver added. "It's the first time I'm going back to the place I used to dance half naked and drunk as a practicing Wiccan back in the day as now going as a BORN AGAIN Holyghost filled believer to minister the GOSPEL!!"

She added, "It's time to reclaim the land for Jesus!"

To see if "Summer of Baptisms" is coming to an area near you, click here.