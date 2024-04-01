'Waves of Glory': Former Witch Baptizes 200 People at Easter Sunday Service on Clearwater Beach

Praise and worship music could be heard for miles on a beach in Clearwater, Florida on Easter Sunday as more than 400 believers celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Hundreds of people joined "Resurrection Sunday Held on the Beach," hosted by Revivalist & Senior Leader of the Core Group, Jenny Weaver.

"I believe we will see massive WAVES of Glory today on the beach," she wrote Sunday morning.

As CBN News has reported, Weaver, a former addict and witch, began the Core Group in 2022 to mentor women.

"People are so used to going to church, hearing a sermon, high-fiving their neighbor, walking out, but sometimes there is no real transformation and actual change," Weaver said at the time. "In these groups, the women come in and they expect to meet with God."

But it has quickly grown to a group of thousands of men, women, and children in the U.S., Australia, South Africa, and the U.K. as many are having their lives transformed.

"When they come in, there is deliverance that is happening," Weaver shared. "There's restoration that is happening. Women are crying and holding each other. They're forming life-long kingdom relationships and then they are going out on Saturdays, with this same group, and they are ministering to the community."

Weaver gave her life to Jesus after growing up in a dysfunctional home, battling depression and feelings of loneliness.

At 17 years old, she was living on the streets and addicted to drugs.

Weaver was also very involved with the occult and experienced many supernatural encounters with the spirit realm.

"You would feel demon spirits literally walking by you like a human being was walking by you," she said. "Touching you. Scraping the wall. It went from, 'Oh, this is gonna be really fun,' into, 'I'm gonna choke you out until you die. I'm gonna take your life.' All the time. Constantly tormented."

One night while in jail, Jenny whispered a prayer and surrendered her life to Jesus Christ.

Today, she is at the forefront of a budding movement that is seeing deliverance, miracles, and healing all taking place not in a church, but in people's living rooms.

"We probably have thousands of testimonies at this point," Weaver said previously. "Women giving up pill addiction, putting down weed. We have testimonies of women's legs growing out while in prayer with us. After years and years of being wobbly and having pain in their body... being completely healed."

"My heart is to see people set free, whole, and walking in their true identity," reads her Facebook page.

This past Easter Sunday, Weaver and her core group members celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Clearwater Beach and more than 200 people were baptized.

"This was absolutely EPIC!!! We took communion with hundreds of people then baptized people into newness of life in Christ!!!! The core group is a movement and it's BEGUN," Weaver wrote on Instagram.

"Everywhere, all around us people are making choices. They are either choosing Christ or hell and destruction. There is no in-between. It is our job as ambassadors of Christ to lead them toward the answer," Weaver recently told Charisma News.