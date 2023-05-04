Franklin Graham Brings 'God Loves You' Event to Virginia as Tidewater Tour Nears End

Evangelist Franklin Graham is on the final leg of his "God Loves You" Tidewater tour, ministering from Maryland to North Carolina.

As CBN News has reported, he has been sharing the gospel this spring in a regional outreach focused on six East Coast cities, kicking off in La Plata, Maryland on April 29.

What a beautiful evening as we kicked off the God Loves You Tidewater Tour in La Plata, MD, tonight! Thousands came out for an incredible time of music and worship and I shared a simple message from the Word of God—that God loves you and sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to earth to… pic.twitter.com/gEtkwlVezY — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) April 30, 2023

Since 1989, Graham has been walking faithfully in the footsteps of his trailblazing father, Billy Graham, preaching the good news around the world.

Over those three decades, Graham has proclaimed the good news in all 50 states and more than 50 countries. In recent years, he launched Decision America, speaking in state capitols and calling on people to pray and engage civically.

This time around he's been staying close to home. Working alongside local pastors, churches, and volunteers, the God Loves You Tour boldly shares the name of Jesus to simply encourage people with the news that God loves them and sent his son Jesus to earth to pay the penalty for sin.

The tour offers free, family-friendly events with music from the Newsboys and messages from Graham.

Earlier this week, CBN News reported more than 9,000 people attended Graham's event at Fair Hill Fairgrounds in Elkton, despite storm clouds and rain, to hear an encouraging faith-filled message.

Even though it was cold tonight in beautiful Elkton, MD, over 9,000 people came out to the Fair Hill Fairgrounds for the God Loves You Tidewater Tour! What a great evening! The crowd loved the incredible music by @Newsboys, @MarcosWitt & @DennisAgajanian—& I shared a message from… pic.twitter.com/bdqFu8Gq6g — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 3, 2023

With the Tidewater tour well underway, this weekend it's on to Virginia and then North Carolina for the final event.

His next stop is Portsmouth, VA, on Saturday, May 6, at 6:30PM EDT at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion. Click here for more information.

He'll wrap up the Tidewater outreach in Edenton, NC on Sunday, May 7, at 4:00PM EDT at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds.

Tonight we were in Salisbury, MD, for the 4th stop on the God Loves You Tidewater Tour! I shared that sin has infected the entire human race like a cancer of the soul. And the Bible tells us that “the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our… pic.twitter.com/Ov9g70bJS3 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 5, 2023

Next month, he will be preaching in Seoul, Korea, on June 3—the 50th anniversary of his father's historic Crusade in Seoul that was attended by more than 1 million people in a day. Then he'll be preaching in London, England in August; in Essen, Germany in October; and in Rome, Italy in November.