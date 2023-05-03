9,000 Brave Bad Weather to Seek Jesus During Latest Stop on Franklin Graham's 'God Loves You' Tour

Thousands of people endured the cold and rain in Maryland on Tuesday to worship God and hear the Gospel message during evangelist Franklin Graham's "God Loves You" tour.

More than 9,000 people attended the event at Fair Hill Fairgrounds in Elkton, despite storm clouds and rain, to hear an encouraging faith-filled message.

"I shared a message from the Word of God," Graham posted to Twitter. "There's a lot of bad news today, but the Good News is that God sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to earth on a rescue mission to save us from our sins so that we can be forgiven & spend eternity with Him."

The joy was evident as people enjoyed worship performances by the Newsboys, Marcos Witt, and Dennis Agajanian.

The tour kicked off in La Plata, MD on April 29 and will continue to make stops in Virginia before ending in Edenton, North Carolina on May 7.

The purpose of the six-city tour is to allow attendees the opportunity to find eternal life through Jesus Christ.

"We are coming to remind people there is Good News! God loves us, and He sent His Son Jesus Christ to earth to save us from our sins," Graham, president, and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), told CBN News in a statement last week.

Nearly 700 local churches have partnered with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association for the event.

"People need to hear the Good News of God's love for them. Southern Maryland, a fast-growing region, is no exception. Social and economic issues, cultural and political divides, and existential questions seem to be weighing heavy on hearts at this hour. The 'God Loves You' tour could not come at a better moment in time," said Fred Caudle, senior pastor of The Church @ St. Charles in Waldorf, Maryland.

He adds, "People are searching for life, peace, and truth. The message that God loves you and has demonstrated His love for you on the cross of Jesus Christ offers hope and healing to our broken world."

Graham also made a stop in Timonium, MD.

"I thank God for all those who responded to the invitation to put their faith and trust in Jesus Christ. It's the best decision they will ever make," Graham wrote on Facebook.

Since 2017, Graham has held evangelistic outreach tours in 63 cities across 24 states and preached the Gospel to more than 440,000 people.

More than 27,000 people have made a decision to follow Jesus Christ during these tours.

"This coastal area is a beautiful place with such a rich history, but like every area of our country, there are many people who don't know God. So many are searching and struggling. I simply want them to know that God cares for them and has a plan for their lives," said Graham.