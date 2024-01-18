The CBN News 2024 Campaign Notebook

***Follow our CBN News Campaign Notebook for the latest updates on the 2024 campaign***

The 2024 presidential campaign officially kicked off this week with the Iowa caucus in which former President Donald Trump bested his two top rivals, Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Amb. Nikki Haley.

After the contest, the fourth-place finisher businessman Vivek Ramaswamy exited the race and endorsed Trump.

January 18

Trump was in court on Wednesday facing one of his legal battles, a defamation trial in New York. That led him to be more than two hours late for a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire ahead of next Tuesday's GOP primary in that state.

Haley is focusing her energy on New Hampshire at the moment, vowing, "I can safely say tonight, I will make this Republican primary a two-person race."

DeSantis is reportedly focusing more on South Carolina, rather than New Hampshire. The New York Times reports DeSantis has begun laying off super PAC employees after squeaking out a second-place finish in Iowa.

After New Hampshire, the Republican primary shifts to Nevada and South Carolina over the coming weeks before moving into the rest of the country this spring.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is running unopposed for the Democrat Party's nomination, but he's already campaigning against his eventual GOP rival. Biden is scheduled to campaign in the North Carolina capital of Raleigh on Thursday afternoon.

January 19

The abortion issue is expected to play a significant role in the presidential race once again. On Friday, pro-lifers from around the country are gathering in Washington, D.C., despite severe winter weather, for the annual March for Life. CBN News will bring you live coverage of the event, so stay tuned to CBNNews.com.