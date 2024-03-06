Haley to Suspend Campaign After Big Wins for Trump on Super Tuesday

WASHINGTON - The 2024 general election is essentially set after Donald Trump and Joe Biden won their parties' contests on Super Tuesday. Nikki Haley beat Trump in just one state and reportedly plans to suspend her campaign Wednesday morning.

After a dominant Super Tuesday win, former President Donald Trump is on track to secure the delegates needed to be the GOP's presumptive nominee possibly as soon as March 12th.



"They call it Super Tuesday for a reason – this was a big one," Trump said Tuesday night.



Trump won every GOP contest on Tuesday except for Vermont. Nikki Haley watched the results with her staff in South Carolina and made no public remarks, as Trump celebrated his big victories in Florida.

"There's never been anything so conclusive, this was an amazing night and amazing day, it's been an incredible period of time in our country's history," continued Trump. "It's been sad in so many ways but I think it's going to be inspiring because we're going to do something that frankly nobody's been able to do for a long time."

This morning the Haley campaign announced she'll speak in Charleston at 10 a.m. The Wall Street Journal reports she's suspending her campaign.

"This is not super Tuesday, this is snoozer Tuesday," said CBN's Chief Political Analyst David Brody Tuesday night. "Nikki Haley will be out of the race probably by noon eastern tomorrow, that's the prediction here, and this is Donald Trump's GOP."



Brody says the primary results show Republicans want a do-over.



"Writ large, the Republican Party believes that Donald Trump got gypped in 2020, they want him to rectify what happened and they are on his side," commented Brody. President Biden swept the Democratic contests, and his campaign is viewing Tuesday as the kickoff to the general election. Biden's campaign has signaled he's expected to ramp up his attacks on Trump as he tried to distinguish himself from his 2020 rival heading into the general election.

While he made no public remarks Tuesday night, he said in a statement, "Today, millions of voters across the country made their voices heard—showing that they are ready to fight back against Donald Trump's extreme plan to take us backwards."



Despite Biden and Trump dominating their parties' primaries, recent polls reveal warning signs for both of them, showing many Americans are concerned about their ages and are unenthusiastic to see the two presidents face off again. Multiple other recent polls show Trump leading in a head-to-head match-up against the incumbent, who also lost ground with young voters and Hispanics.