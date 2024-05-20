Israel Summit to Begin at Ramsey Center; Nashville Hotel Apologizes for Cancellation

The Israel Summit, billed as "the first annual gathering of pro-Israel supporters who unconditionally support Israel’s right to be sovereign in the entirety of the land of Israel, including Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, and the Gaza Strip," begins Monday in Tennessee after more than a week of controversy caused by anti-Israel threats to the gathering.

Nashville's Sonesta Airport Hotel had canceled the summit, citing police security concerns for the safety of the guests. But after personal finance expert Dave Ramsey offered another venue in Franklin, Tennessee, south of Nashville, sponsors including HaYovel, Israel365, and The Israel Guys Podcast announced that the summit would continue.

The Sonesta Hotel and legal representatives for HaYovel released a joint statement Friday that the cancellation matter had been resolved. it read in part, "Sonesta and HaYovel are pleased to have quickly and amicably reached a resolution regarding the cancellation of a recent event that was to be hosted at the Sonesta Nashville Airport. The safety and well-being of Sonesta’s team and guests is its top priority. While Sonesta determined it was unable to host the HaYovel event due to security concerns, Sonesta sincerely apologizes for the difficulty that this decision has caused HaYovel and its Nashville event attendees."

Scheduled Speakers at the Ramsey Center include Member of Knesset Ohad Tal, Former U.S. Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, singer Yair Levi, President / CEO of the NRB Troy Miller, Rabbis Jeremy Gimpel and Ari Abramowitz from the Land of Israel Network, founder of HaYovel Tommy Waller, and Julie Sironi of Eagle Mountain International Church, Intl. Spokesperson for Hebron Yishai Fleisher, CEO of Israel365 Rabbi Tuly Weisz, Journalist and commentator Caroline Glick, and Robert Stearns of Eagles Wings Ministries.

The summit will be live-streamed for a fee for those who can't attend in Tennessee.

