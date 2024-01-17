Pro-Life Advocates Forge Ahead in Battle to Make Abortion 'Unthinkable' at March for Life 2024

The countdown is on in Washington, D.C. as the National March for Life kicks off in just two days.

Thousands will head to the National Mall for the 51st annual march Friday with the goal to make abortion "unthinkable" in American culture despite weather forecasters predicting snow.

"We show up and march. There is no sacrifice too great to march for the single greatest human right and cause of our time," Jeanne Mancini, March for Life president, told CBN's Faith Nation.

The march was established a year after the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that invented a nationwide right to abortion.

This year's march is the second since the high court struck down that Roe ruling in June of 2022.

Mancini said pro-life advocates are still celebrating the big win, but recognize there is a fight ahead.

"It is a celebratory moment but we are all keenly aware that there is work to be done," she explained. "There's so much confusion in our culture over abortion. And really the confusion is [about whether] abortion [is] good for women – and spoiler alert, it's not."

"It's never good for women and it is never good for the baby. We have our work cut out for us to change hearts and minds and to educate on this issue," Mancini added.



The NATIONAL March for Life is 3 days away (that's *this Friday )!



Join us at the National Mall in Washington, DC at 11 am ET for our pre-concert rally. Trust us; you don't want to miss out! pic.twitter.com/W71B98tEYx — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 16, 2024

She points out that the Supreme Court's upcoming review of a case involving access to mifepristone is the next major abortion battle for the pro-life movement.

"Chemical abortion was originally approved in the year 2000. And that approval was rushed, flawed, and politicized. And it is partly because of that approval that there is a lawsuit...Really what the Supreme Court is taking up now is the question of mail-order chemical abortions," she explained.

Mancini continued, "Being pro-life means being pro-women and it very much means being pro-women's health and the reality is that chemical abortion is much harder on women and obviously it takes the life of the child, but it's four times harder than surgical abortions. The idea of having mail-in chemical abortions is not in the best for women's health and it's flat-out dangerous."



The theme of this year's march is "With Every Woman, for Every Child," and is set to challenge abortion and champion "the beauty of life from the moment of conception," highlighting pregnancy centers and maternity homes that support women and families in need during and after pregnancy.

"There are over 3,400 of those collective centers and homes in our country," Mancini said.

In 2022, Pregnancy Resource Centers provided:



$350 million in free services



517,500 ultrasounds



408,000 parenting classes



Baby formula, cribs, diapers, & clothes.



In the Dobbs era, these centers are needed more than ever. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) January 12, 2024

"In the latest year that is available, which is 2022, these places provided over $358 million in resources for women facing unexpected pregnancy in their families. These are things like housing, healthcare, diapers, formula, and food," she added.

Mancini pointed out, "The heart of the pro-life movement is for mom and baby and we plan to showcase that."



Speakers at this year's March in Washington include Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson, Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Fellowship with his wife Cathe, and former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson.

You can watch CBN News' live coverage of the event on the CBN News channel, CBN News app, and our YouTube page beginning at noon on Friday.