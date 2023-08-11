hunterbidenprobe_hdv.jpg
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Attorney General Appoints Special Counsel in Hunter Biden Probe

CBN News
08-11-2023

Share This article

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday he has appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president's son ahead of the 2024 election.

Speaking from the Justice Department, Garland said he was naming David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who has been probing the financial and business dealings of President Joe Biden's son, as the special counsel. It comes as plea deal talks in Hunter Biden's case hit an impasse.

The attorney general noted the “extraordinary circumstances” of the matter and said Weiss asked to be appointed to the position and told him that "in his judgment, his investigation has reached a stage at which he should continue his work as a special counsel."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

By being named special counsel Weiss will have broader authority to conduct a more sweeping investigation across various areas. Garland said Weiss will have “all the resources he requests” to probe the matter.

Last month, Hunter Biden’s plea deal over tax evasion and a gun charge collapsed after U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, raised multiple concerns about the specifics.

Republicans had derided that agreement as a “sweetheart” deal as they pushed their own probe. 

Rep. James Comer, the Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee, has been leading the congressional inquiry into Hunter Biden’s financial ties and transactions. The Kentucky lawmaker has obtained thousands of pages of financial records from various members of the Biden family through subpoenas to the Treasury Department and various financial institutions.

In bombshell testimony, Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, told congressional investigators earlier this month that Hunter used his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to help a family "brand" that engaged with foreign clients who were seeking influence in Washington. 

MORE:  Devon Archer Bombshell Testimony; Joe Biden Was 'The Brand' Used to Send 'Signals' of Power, Access, and Influence

slider img 2

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines
More