Attorney General Appoints Special Counsel in Hunter Biden Probe

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday he has appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president's son ahead of the 2024 election.

Speaking from the Justice Department, Garland said he was naming David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who has been probing the financial and business dealings of President Joe Biden's son, as the special counsel. It comes as plea deal talks in Hunter Biden's case hit an impasse.

The attorney general noted the “extraordinary circumstances” of the matter and said Weiss asked to be appointed to the position and told him that "in his judgment, his investigation has reached a stage at which he should continue his work as a special counsel."

By being named special counsel Weiss will have broader authority to conduct a more sweeping investigation across various areas. Garland said Weiss will have “all the resources he requests” to probe the matter.

Last month, Hunter Biden’s plea deal over tax evasion and a gun charge collapsed after U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, raised multiple concerns about the specifics.

Republicans had derided that agreement as a “sweetheart” deal as they pushed their own probe.

Rep. James Comer, the Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee, has been leading the congressional inquiry into Hunter Biden’s financial ties and transactions. The Kentucky lawmaker has obtained thousands of pages of financial records from various members of the Biden family through subpoenas to the Treasury Department and various financial institutions.

In bombshell testimony, Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, told congressional investigators earlier this month that Hunter used his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to help a family "brand" that engaged with foreign clients who were seeking influence in Washington.

