Jerry Seinfeld Breaks Down While Recalling Emotional Trip to Israel After October 7 Attack

Comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld was overwhelmed with emotion Tuesday when he recalled his trip to Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack against the Jewish state and the subsequent anti-Israel protests breaking out across the U.S., including at Duke University in North Carolina, where he delivered the commencement address earlier this month.

During his graduation speech on the Durham campus, the “Seinfeld” star was heckled by angry protesters who shouted “Free Palestine” before walking out of the ceremony.

The emotional moment Tuesday came when podcaster Bari Weiss asked Seinfeld on her show, “Honestly,” about his trip to Israel, which he described as “the most powerful experience” of his life.

“Really?” she replied.

At that point, the 70-year-old star was visibly emotional, quietly responding, “Sure, yeah.”

When Weiss asked why, the celebrity tried to answer, but was only able to say, “You know, you just … you know.”

“Are you thinking of someone in particular?” interjected the podcast host.

Seinfeld was only able to nod. He then pulled a handkerchief out of his pocket and said, “Sorry,” as he held back tears.

The well-known actor has faced intense scrutiny from the left as he has been outspoken in his support of Israel since the country was attacked by terrorists in October of last year.

Two days after the assault by Hamas, Seinfeld wrote, “I stand with Israel,” in a post on Instagram. In the caption of the photo, he noted he lived and worked in a Kibbutz when he was 16 years old and has “loved our Jewish homeland ever since.”

“My heart is breaking from these attacks and atrocities,” he wrote. “But we are also a very strong people in our hearts and minds.”

As CBN News reported in December, Seinfeld traveled to Israel as a sign of his support for the Israeli people because “he feels a deep commitment to raising awareness around the world about the issue of the hostages,” referring to the Israeli captives held by Hamas.

ג'רי סיינפלד נפגש עם משפחות החטופים בת"א - ויצא עם הדיסקית על צווארו



עדכונים שוטפים - https://t.co/0bQRHYfDev pic.twitter.com/DmXL1q4pHJ — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) December 18, 2023

During his trip to the Jewish state, Seinfeld visited with the families of hostages.

According to local media reports, the meeting lasted two hours longer than expected and the group that organized the gathering, the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum, described the actor as both “caring” and “sensitive” to those whose loved ones remain in Hamas’ captivity.

