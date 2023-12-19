'Bring Them Home': Jerry Seinfeld Visits Israel, Meets With Freed Hostages, Families

Famed comedian Jerry Seinfeld traveled to Israel Monday in a show of solidarity as he visited freed hostages and the families of those whose loved ones are still held captive by Hamas.

“Seinfeld told the families that he feels a deep commitment to raising awareness around the world about the issue of the hostages,” read a statement from the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum Headquarters, according to The Times of Israel, noting the actor and his family were “deeply affected” by the stories of “the experiences they heard from the family members and the released hostages.”

Last night, acclaimed comedian Jerry Seinfeld landed in Israel.

Upon his arrival, Seinfeld and his family came to the families' headquarters for an emotional meeting with representatives of the families of the hostages as well as hostages who returned from Hamas captivity.… pic.twitter.com/7wyrM9baV4 — Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) December 19, 2023

The group further stated the families “thank the Seinfeld family for their moving visit to the families’ headquarters and their unwavering support for the families of the hostages.”

Local news outlets reported the meeting lasted two hours longer than scheduled and described Seinfeld — who was wearing a dog tag with the words “bring them home” inscribed on it — as both “caring” and “sensitive” to the families whose loved ones are held hostage.

You can see Seinfeld waving to a camera as he got into a van in Tel Aviv:

ג'רי סיינפלד נפגש עם משפחות החטופים בת"א - ויצא עם הדיסקית על צווארו



עדכונים שוטפים - https://t.co/0bQRHYfDev pic.twitter.com/DmXL1q4pHJ — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) December 18, 2023

At the time of the “Seinfeld” star’s visit, it is believed around 128 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in Gaza, not all of whom are alive. That number comes after Hamas — the terrorist group behind the Oct. 7 assault on Israel — released 105 civilians as part of a short-lived truce in November.

Seinfeld was one of hundreds of celebrities to sign onto a letter condemning Hamas for its “barbaric acts” against the Jewish state, which resulted in the murder of some 1,200 Israelis — the greatest number of Jewish people killed in a single day since the Holocaust.

“This is terrorism,” the letter stated, in part. “This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas’ actions. These are barbaric acts of terrorism that must be called out by everyone.”

In the aftermath of the brutal attack, Seinfeld shared his support for Israel in an Instagram post:

“I lived and worked on a Kibbutz in Israel when I was 16 and I have loved our Jewish homeland ever since,” he wrote. “My heart is breaking from these attacks and atrocities.”

Seinfeld continued, “But we are also a very strong people in our hearts and minds. We believe in justice, freedom and equality. We survive and flourish no matter what. I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people.”

