Megan Danielle Makes American Idol Top 3: 'Let's Keep Sharing the Light and Love of Jesus'

Outspoken Christian singer Megan Danielle continues to capture the heart of America as she sings her way to the top in the TV reality competition American Idol.

The Georgia native advanced to the top three among the contestants Sunday night and will compete in the finals later this week.

Danielle, who describes herself as a "Christian Singer/Songwriter who wants to share the love of Jesus," announced on Instagram that she would be moving forward.

"WOW! Thank y'all," she wrote. I'm so honored and grateful! Let's keep sharing the light and love of Jesus."

As part of the competition's Disney Night, Danielle wowed audiences with her rendition of "Carried Me with You" from the film Onward and she also performed "You Can't Stop the Girl" from the film "Maleficient: Mistress of Evil".

As CBN News has reported, Danielle has been outspoken about her faith in Jesus Christ since the start of the show. During the audition, she shared with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie that her faith influences her music.

"When I was 18, I had a band and we were singing at all different types of bars and venues. I didn't like performing at bars because I felt like I had to act like someone I wasn't just so the people would like what they were hearing," Danielle shared.

She continued, "There was one show I had one night and my papa was there and he pulled me to the side and said 'What are you doing baby? This isn't what you're supposed to be doing.' He looked at me dead in the eye and said 'How can you sing for God and sing for this?' and then I finally decided to totally switch to Christian music."

At one point in the competition, Bryan applauded the 20-year-old for never shying away from her faith.

"You're never afraid to tell everybody your faith," he said.

Danielle has performed the Christian singles "Thank God I Do" by Grammy award-winning artist Lauren Daigle and "Holy Water" by We The Kingdom.

In a Facebook video posted in March, Danielle offered encouragement before performing Hillsong United's hit worship song "Oceans."



"I love this song because here lately I have been doubting who I am and I forget why God put me here," she shared. "This [song] is just a reminder."





She also wanted her followers to know that God loves them.

"I was born to share the love of Jesus. Even though I fail every day, I sin, and I'm not perfect… I would never claim or want to be perfect," she wrote.

"I know it is so easy to get trapped into what the world wants of you and lose focus of His word because of what the world wants. But I am here to tell you, it is all going to be okay. God loves us & WE need to share more of Him!"

Danielle will perform this Sunday night alongside Colin Stough and Iam Tongi.

Check your local listings to watch.

