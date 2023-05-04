'It's Heaven-Sent': American Idol Judges Applaud Megan Danielle for Bold Faith, Christian Songs

"American Idol" judge Luke Bryan is praising a Christian contestant for a "perfect" performance of a worship song and never shying away from her faith.

Megan Danielle advanced to the top eight after performing "Go Rest High on That Mountain" by Vince Gill.

The song, which is a tribute to the late Country singer Keith Whitley, includes the lyrics, "Go rest high on that mountain/ 'cause Son your work on earth is done/ go to Heaven a shoutin' love for the Father and the Son."

Bryan, one of the most successful and awarded Country singers, picked the song specifically for Danielle.



"You're never afraid to tell everybody your faith. And when I thought about that song I just felt in my heart that I couldn't pick a better one," he shared after her performance.

"That song has meant a lot to me," he added. "You were perfect."

The Georgia native had previously performed the hymn at her grandfather's funeral.

Danielle told the judges and the audience that the song was especially difficult this time around, but it was a great way to honor her grandfather, who had a major influence on her life.

"It's a wonderful confirmation and I don't believe in any coincidences and we couldn't have known any of that," Katie Perry commented. "I just think it is heaven-sent."

Danielle's performance left some audience members in tears. And it resonated with viewers on TV too.

"You have the amazing ability to touch. A lot of people can sing, but you have an amazing ability to touch," said Lionel Richie. "Your voice is so powerful when it comes down to just telling your story. I know your papa is very, very happy."

Danielle advanced to the top eight after her performance.

"Thank you, God," she wrote on Instagram.

Danielle auditioned for American Idol with Lauren Daigle's "You Say."

During that performance, Daigle dropped in and surprised her. The pair closed out the audition singing the song together.

The 20-year-old has performed Christian songs on multiple occasions, including, "Thank God I Do" by Daigle and "Holy Water" by We The Kingdom.

Danielle started her singing career performing at different bars and venues, but it wasn't until she had a serious conversation with her grandfather that she decided to sing only Christian music.

"When I was 18, I had a band and we were singing at all different types of bars and venues. I didn't like performing at bars because I felt like I had to act like someone I wasn't just so the people would like what they were hearing," she shared.

She continued, "There was one show I had one night and my papa was there and he pulled me to the side and said 'What are you doing baby? This isn't what you're supposed to be doing.' He looked at me dead in the eye and said 'How can you sing for God and sing for this?' and then I finally decided to totally switch to Christian music."

The young singer describes herself as a "Christian Singer/Songwriter who wants to share the love of Jesus."

