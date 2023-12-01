'Jesus...And Icing': Little Girl's 'Chosen'-Themed Birthday Bash Goes Viral

While most young girls celebrate their birthday with a princess party or maybe a Barbie-theme, one little four-year-old named Kylie decided she wanted to make her bash all about Jesus.

In a video that has now gone viral, Kylie's mom reveals that her daughter had a "Chosen"-themed birthday party based on the popular, crowd-funded TV series about the life and ministry of Jesus.

"She loves Jesus and she wanted her birthday to be Jesus, (The Chosen)," her mom explains in the video.

Kylie's party room was decorated with "The Chosen" poster, plates depicting a scene from the series, and a cake decorated with an image of Jesus, played by Jonathan Roumie, and the 12 disciples.

The little girl also dressed in a costume of white shirt, pants, and a red robe.

"Is it good?" her mother asked as Kylie enjoyed her cake.

"Yes," she nodded.

The Chosen shared the video on their Instagram page with the caption, "Loves Jesus...and icing."

Fans of the series commented positively on the party.

"This is honestly the coolest party setup," one user wrote. "Her outfit only makes it better!"

"Heck, I need this for my birthday in a couple of months," another user expressed.

As CBN News reported, the show's cast and producers are preparing for the premiere of Season 4 in theaters in February.

"Every time we've dipped our toes in the theatrical waters, viewers have overwhelmingly told us they want more," said Dallas Jenkins, creator and director of "The Chosen," in a press release. "After seeing the Season 4 episodes, we knew we'd be doing our fans a disservice if we denied them the chance to see them all on a big screen with others they can laugh and cry with."

Episodes 1 through 3 will be released on Feb. 1, episodes 4 through 6 will follow starting on Feb. 15, and 7 and 8 will come out on Feb. 29, according to Deseret News.

After its theatrical run, The Chosen Season 4 will be available across several streaming platforms.

