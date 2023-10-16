A scene from the official teaser trailer of Season 4 of "The Chosen." (Screenshot credit: The Chosen/YouTube)

Fans Wanted More of 'The Chosen': All Episodes of New Season Will Premiere in Theaters This February

The producers of the hit television series The Chosen have announced all eight episodes of the series season 4 will be released in theaters beginning on Feb. 1 before it begins streaming online.

Episodes 1 through 3 will be released on Feb. 1, episodes 4 through 6 will follow starting on Feb. 15, and 7 and 8 will come out on Feb. 29, according to Deseret News.

After its theatrical run, The Chosen Season 4 will be available across several streaming platforms.

The producers have also released an official teaser trailer for Season 4.

Screening episodes of "The Chosen' in theaters is certainly not new. However, showing all episodes of a season before making it available online is a first for a streaming series.

"Every time we've dipped our toes in the theatrical waters, viewers have overwhelmingly told us they want more," said Dallas Jenkins, creator and director of "The Chosen," in a press release. "After seeing the Season 4 episodes, we knew we'd be doing our fans a disservice if we denied them the chance to see them all on a big screen with others they can laugh and cry with."

Actor Jonathan Roumie portrays Jesus in The Chosen. (Screenshot credit: The Chosen/YouTube)

As CBN News reported in August, Jenkins had hinted about the possibility of all of the Season 4 episodes premiering in theaters. Jenkins made the announcement during a Facebook livestream with series star Jonathan Roumie who portrays Jesus. Both the director and the actor gave fans a glimpse into Season 4 and also talked about the series' future.

Even though the director and the actor disagreed on which season was more difficult to shoot, they both agreed that the new season is "deeper," even though there are not many miracles reenacted in the episodes, according to Church Leaders.

Roumie said Season 4 had been the hardest for him to act "hands down," the outlet reported.

Jenkins said the theme of Season 3 was Jesus' words, "Come to me, all you who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest." But "In this season," the director said, "Jesus is weary and heavy-laden."

"I actually think that this is going to be the most impactful season we've ever done, emotionally and spiritually," he explained.

Previously the series' producers have only released a couple of episodes to theaters. This included the fall 2021 release of Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers, a special holiday episode of The Chosen that became a box office hit.

Then in the fall of 2022, the producers released The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2 as a special screening in theaters through Fathom Events. Due to overwhelming demand, the first two episodes were extended in theaters through Dec. 1, before becoming available on the show's free streaming platform.

As CBN News has reported, The Chosen tries to read between the lines in depicting the ministry of Jesus, telling the Gospel story through the eyes of the people who encounter Him. The series is the largest crowdfunded television project in history and has continued to climb to new heights of success.

The Chosen has been streamed more than 500 million times and has now been seen by more than 108 million people since Season 1 premiered.

The series is available to watch for free on The Chosen App or the Angel Studios App. It's also available on popular streaming services including Peacock, Apple TV, fubo TV, Google Play, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

In addition, the first three seasons of The Chosen began airing on broadcast TV for the first time on July 16 on the CW Network. It will continue airing on the CW every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern/6:00 p.m. Mountain Time through Christmas Eve.

Watch the official teaser trailer for Season 4 below:

