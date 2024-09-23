'I See Revival': 48 Members of College Football Team Publicly Make Jesus Christ Their Lord

College football season is kicking into high gear and while most coaches and players have their eyes on championship titles and trophies, one Georgia team says they have their sights set on something bigger – eternity.

Shorter University is a private Baptist university in Rome, Georgia, and right before the start of the school's football season, nearly 50 players made decisions for Christ, and 17 took part in a water baptism held on the football field.

"This is more than just football," head coach Zach Morrison said in a statement. "It's about the lives that are being transformed on and off the field. Seeing these young men take such bold steps in their faith is a testament to God's power and presence in this program."

In August, all 150 players on the team's roster attended Life Church in Rome, GA for its Sunday service just ahead of their preseason training and conditioning camp, according to the Christian Index.

Team chaplain Topher Stockton told the outlet that 48 players "felt the conviction to stand and say, 'I need this,'" after hearing the message preached by Life Church Pastor Jason Stockton.

"God is Good! WOW! I'm just in awe of the glory and power of God," Morrison wrote on Facebook later that day. "I was crying tears of joy trying to hold it together! So proud to lead this team!"

Just one week later, a handful of players and one coach moved forward with a water baptism held on the school's practice football field.

Brent Brown, a junior running back, told the Christian Index he had always struggled with truly knowing whether or not he was saved.

"At Life Church, I felt, 'This is it,' and made a decision that changed my life," he described.

Junior linebacker Kobe Butts told the outlet he has felt God calling him closer for a while, but it wasn't until he heard Stockton's message that things clicked.

"That morning I felt chills and knew it was time. God showed up in my and my (football) brothers' lives," he expressed.

"We are incredibly proud of these student-athletes. This is the best decision they will ever make," said Shorter University Defensive Coordinator Harlen Jacobs.

Morrison adds that the students are now focused on more than just football. They are now gathering together for Bible study and are holding each other accountable.

"They are still dedicated to football and school," he said, "but they are significantly dedicated to Christ."

Morrison pointed to recent news of Ohio State football players leading other students to Christ, noting that something special is taking place among sports teams this year.

"I see revival," Morrison said.

As CBN News reported, a huge revival broke out at Ohio State University in August after members of the school's football team preached the gospel to 800-1,000 people.

By the end of the night, an estimated 60 students were baptized into the Christian faith in four tubs of water near the stage.

Butts says what took place among Shorter's players has changed the team.

"The team has a different atmosphere, it's a different type of team...We've always had each other's backs, but it didn't always have a family aspect," he said. "This year it's about more than just football."

