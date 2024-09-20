'Jesus Met Us There': Massive Revival Moment as 10,000 Seek Jesus at University of Arkansas

PHOTO: Revival event at the University of Arkansas (Photo credit: Unite US/Jennie Allen)

In the fourth major collegiate revival in less than a month, thousands of students gathered at the University of Arkansas on Thursday night to seek Jesus Christ and find salvation in His name.

Unite US reports that 10,000 students from 67 different universities gathered in Bud Walton Arena.

"Jesus met us there," the ministry said in an Instagram post. "We were blown away by His presence in the room and how it carried over to baptisms. It was a night we'll never forget."

One young man shared his powerful testimony right before getting baptized at the event, saying, "I spent a lot of years running from God. I just came to Jesus about five weeks ago, but I got caught up in, I'll just say it, cocaine and alcohol. I had a lot of really near-death experiences and I think Jesus had his hand on my life because I should not be here."

Evangelist Tanya Pruett reports that, so far, over 2,000 salvations and over 800 baptisms have taken place through the Unite US campus events over the past year.

"I believe this is the generation that will usher in the greatest move of God we've ever seen, and we're seeing that," Pruett said during a recent podcast. "And I do believe what we had in the fall and the spring of this past year is just the beginning. Greater things are coming, and I feel for the end of this year and leading into 2025, something greater is coming. God is doing something across this nation... I do believe this move of God on college campuses is ushering in a greater awakening."

Revival at the University of South Carolina

Last week, the Unite US movement also showed up at the University of South Carolina where more signs of revival were on display.

Over 4,000 students gathered to lift the name of Jesus at Colonial Life Arena, and hundreds of students made the life-changing decision to follow Jesus. Many were also baptized in the Thomas Cooper Library Fountain afterward.

"God moved. Students were set free. Unite South Carolina was UNREAL," the Unite US ministry posted.

Revival at Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi

And it's not just happening at Unite US events. Multiple outbreaks of revival have taken place in the past weeks and months through other ministries. In one example from a church in Texas, God moved powerfully on the Corpus Christi campus of Texas A&M University.

A campus gathering organized by New Life Young Adults just two weeks ago drew more than a thousand students to hear the gospel.

Pastors Michael and Bonnie Fehlauer of New Life Church posted, "Nearly 1500 students last night Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi... 62 water baptisms... Powerful testimonies... Many physically healed and delivered! Jesus is Lord….. and He is coming back."

Revival at Ohio State University

And a huge revival broke out at The Ohio State University during the last week in August with hundreds of colleges students showing deep hunger for God as the new school year kicked off.

A team of student reporters from The Lantern newspaper reports the event was led by members of the school's football team who preached the gospel before 800-1,000 people. Some campus ministries and churches helped to organize it.

By the end of the night, an estimated 60 students chose to get baptized into the Christian faith in four tubs of water near the stage.

