Regent University Announces Major Expansion, Reveals New Mascot

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Regent University has embarked on a $50 million capital campaign to expand the campus with a 31-acre sports complex.

The school, founded by Pat Robertson in 1977, will build an athletic & fitness center, NCAA-certified basketball and volleyball courts with seating for 2,000, a soccer field, baseball and softball fields, and an NCAA and USATF-certified 400-meter track with designated field event areas.

Chancellor Gordon Robertson unveiled the plans to students, alumni and university friends over the weekend, telling an outdoor crowd, "All of these facilities are to build you and to build people and to build Christian leaders to change the world."

University officials also unveiled "Rex the Royal," the athletic program's new mascot as part of the Regent RoyalsFest on Sept. 20th. The white horse represents the program values: excellence, innovation, and integrity.

In addition, NBC Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is announcing a partnership with Regent and his apparel brand, UNITUS. It will sponsor the university's men's & women's basketball teams and provide them with the Judah 1 basketball sneaker. Isaac says it's the first NBA signature sneaker with visible Bible verses on the outside. "The whole idea is encouraging believers to stand up for what we believe in and be proud and confident about who we are in Christ," said Isaac.

Regent University has ten sports teams including track, cross country, basketball, soccer, and volleyball for men and women.

With record-breaking enrollment this fall, it now boasts more than 13,000 students and is launching its exploratory year with NCAA Division III.