Ohio State Football Team Leads Huge Revival Moment on Campus with Scores of Baptisms

A huge revival broke out at The Ohio State University over the weekend with hundreds of college students showing deep hunger for God as the new school year kicked off.

A team of student reporters from The Lantern newspaper reports the event was led by members of the school's football team who preached the gospel before 800-1,000 people. Some campus ministries and churches helped to organize it.

Throughout the evening, football players shared their testimonies as the crowd grew larger and larger.

"I was just doing my thing because it was fun, and I'll tell you this: I was on High Street, and I enjoyed it," former Buckeyes wide receiver Kamryn Babb said, according to The Lantern. "I had fun. But at the same time, I didn't recognize my condition. I was spiritually dead. I was spiritually dead. I could go out there, and I could smile and laugh. I can go back to the {Woody Hayes Athletic Center}, and smile and laugh. But on the inside, I was broken. I was broken."

By the end of the night, an estimated 60 students chose to get baptized into the Christian faith in four tubs of water near the stage.

A video created by a TikTokker named Kevin Walsh captures some powerful moments from the event.

Ohio St football players leading other students to Jesus! @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/mJwYNaGIja — Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) August 26, 2024

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka shared his excitement for what God is doing. "We were praying for years and years for an event like this, and we were praying with expectation — we serve a miracle-working God," he said. "So we definitely had an expectation when it came out, but God did increasingly and abundantly more than what we thought. So, we're just so blessed and thankful." Click Here to Read The Lantern's Full Story.

Meanwhile, CBN's Faithwire reports that Ohio State offensive lineman Luke Montgomery also recently used his platform to tell reporters about Jesus.

“I never didn’t trust the Lord’s will and His path for me, if that makes any sense,” the sophomore athlete told reporters during a press conference on Aug. 22. “When I got here, I was blessed with the opportunity to have Scripture-based Bible studies with … guys that are moving on to the next part of their journey.”

As he steps into this new season, Montgomery said the responsibility of making faith central to what he and his teammates do has fallen to him and his other Christian peers.

“It’s the Lord’s way; it’s not mine,” he said. “Things go His way and you’ve just got to trust in His plan. I pray about that a lot — every day before I run out past the red line and leave everything behind.”

