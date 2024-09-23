'Very Disturbing': Group Demands ABC News Correction After Trump-Harris Face-Off

A pro-life leader is sounding off after last week’s presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kelsey Pritchard, state director of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, told CBN News she believes Harris distorted and misled about abortion and various issues surrounding the unborn.

Her organization is also challenging ABC News’ David Muir and Linsey Davis, who moderated the debate.

Listen to them on the latest episode of “Quick Start”

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America sent a letter last week to ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic and to Muir and Davis asking for a correction on abortion and seeking a meeting between those parties and abortion survivors, Fox News reported.

The moment in question came during the debate when Davis proclaimed, “There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it’s born.” She was seemingly fact-checking Trump, who had just commented about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris’ running mate.

“Her vice presidential pick says abortion in the ninth month is absolutely fine,” Trump said. “He also says execution after birth, it’s execution, no longer abortion, because the baby is born, is OK. And that’s not OK with me.”

While Davis fact-checked this claim and dismissed it, Pritchard offered a correction during her interview with CBN News.

“One of the moderators attempted to fact check and got it completely wrong or was misleading the public,” she said. “I’m not sure if it was intentional or not, but they gave the impression that no state allows infanticide — that no state … would allow for the harm of abortion survivors, and that is completely incorrect. There’s actually 15 states that don’t have born alive life protections on the books, including Tim Walz’s state of Minnesota.”

Pritchard said this protection was rescinded in a bill Walz signed. She said eight babies have survived abortions and died during his governorship and that Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America sent the letter to ABC to “set the record straight.”

She believes ABC News is essentially “erasing a whole group of people” — those who have survived abortions. Some of these individuals have disabilities as a result of what they faced, Pritchard said.

Furthermore, Pritchard took issue with the tens of thousands of abortions that unfold after 15 weeks and the thousands that take place after 21 weeks.

Harris offered a forceful push during the debate against Trump, proclaming, “Nowhere in America is a woman carrying a pregnancy to term and asking for an abortion. That is not happening.”

“We have 10,000 abortions that happen after 21 weeks,” Pritchard said. “And the shocking and awful thing about that is that those abortions are done on healthy mothers, and that many of those abortions are done actually for the same reasons that early abortions are done — for elective reasons.”

When asked why some politicians refuse to openly place any gestational age restriction on abortions, Pritchard said she believes it has a lot to do with “where their money comes from.”

“The Democrats used to be the party of safe, legal, and rare,” she said. “Now … they’re the party of abortion done by anyone, anytime, anywhere, and they can’t draw out the line. They don’t name a limit. They will say Roe, but what exactly does Roe mean? Because under Roe, there were some states like there are today that allow late-term abortion — all trimester abortion.”

Pritchard added, “It’s very disturbing.”

While Harris said during the debate that no women in America are “carrying a pregnancy to term and asking for an abortion,” Pritchard said there are 10 states and Washington, D.C., where abortion has no limitation. Watch the video above for more.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***