Damon Runyon, left, and Danica McKellar star in "A Royal Date for Christmas," airing at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, Saturday, Nov. 25 on Great American Family. (Photo: Great American Family)

'I Found My Relationship with Jesus': Danica McKellar Reveals the Reason for Her Joy

Actress and author Danica McKellar is openly reflecting on her newfound faith in Jesus Christ, noting "Christianity is not what I thought it was." She has discovered Christianity is all about having a relationship with God and finding joy in Him.

McKellar, 48, has previously discussed her faith and how her life was changed forever last year when she received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.

The "Wonder Years" actress is known by her fans today for appearing in romance comedy movies airing on the Great American Family and Hallmark cable channels.

Married to actor Scott Sveslosky, McKellar is now enjoying family life in Tennessee.

"You can't go a block without hitting a church," she told Christian Headlines. "It's such a faith-based community here. …Christianity is not what I thought it was."

Her latest movie, A Royal Date for Christmas, will premiere at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, Saturday, Nov. 25 on Great American Family.

McKellar wrote the story for the film with Marcy Holland and also serves as one of the film's executive producers, Deadline reported.

"It's such a sweet movie," she told CCM Magazine earlier this month. "It's a fairy tale come true."

During her interview with CCM Magazine, McKellar summed up her faith journey.

"In a nutshell, I've always believed in God of some sort, but then I found my relationship with Jesus in a very profound way about a year and a half ago. And it's been an amazing journey becoming a believer," she noted.

"The joy that comes with that," the actress exclaimed, "is incredible! I had never really understood before and I've been reading the Bible and am reading the whole thing this year."

"I'm on track to be finished by Dec. 31," McKellar said with a smile.

As CBN's Faithwire reported in May, the actress has been particularly fascinated by the story of Joseph.

"One of the stories that stuck with me the most is from Genesis, and that's Joseph's story," McKellar said in a video for Great American Family, noting how God was with Joseph when he was sold into slavery by his brothers, imprisoned, and throughout other significant challenges.

The one element that really resonated for the actress is Joseph's resilience and willingness to lead with "joy," regardless of his circumstances.

"{The} fact that, wherever he was, he rose to the top because people recognized, 'This guy's kind of special,'" McKellar said. "I just imagined him doing whatever he needed to do joyfully."

She continued, "He was with God. God was with him. He felt it."

McKellar said there's a lesson in Joseph's story for everyone.

"No matter what we're doing, we can do it with true joy if we've connected to our relationship with God," she said.

Watch the trailer for "A Royal Date for Christmas" below: