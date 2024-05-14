FIRST LOOK: 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Returns for Season 2

The highly anticipated, hit series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" makes its global return to Prime Video on Thursday, August 29, 2024. Season two promises to be as exciting as the first. And CBN News' Studio 5 has an exclusive preview.

A new video teaser takes viewers "on an action-packed journey back to J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age and shows the ascending evil presence of Sauron as he continues his vengeful quest for complete power."

Previously released art also revealed the return of Australian actor Charlie Vickers. He plays the role of Sauron, one of the world's greatest literary villains. And he appears in a new form that will assist him in deceiving the denizens of Middle-earth.

The series' first season was an unprecedented global success and one of the top original series for Prime Video. It was viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide. And it is credited for increasing sign-ups for the streaming platform worldwide during its launch window.

This second season showcases the cinematic splendor the series is known for, and it heralds the return of many fan-favorite characters, including Galadriel, Elrond, Prince Durin IV, Arondir, and Celebrimbor.



"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (Credit: Amazon Studios)

This exclusive First Look also reveals the much-anticipated creation of more Rings. Building on Season One's epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity.



