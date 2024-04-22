Candace Cameron Bure Reveals She Was Almost Killed During Stunt Malfunction

Outspoken Christian actress and TV executive Candace Cameron Bure recently shared about a near-death experience she had while filming Netflix's "Fuller House".

The 48-year-old actress recently sat down with fellow costars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber on their podcast "How Rude, Tanneritos!" and shared about a time she "almost died" while rehearsing a stunt for the show.

"That's not even an exaggeration," she said as she began to explain about an American Ninja Warrior-style stunt that included a zipline across the living room set of the show.

"During rehearsal, the rig was not set up correctly and there was no safety stop on the end of it," she said. "So, when I landed off the zipline and stopped, the whole mechanism - which is all metal and very, very heavy - slid right off the track and came right next to my head within an inch."

"It dented the floor," Barber added.

"If I just even shifted my weight the tiniest bit, it would have probably broken my neck, like landed right on top of my head," Bure recalled. "The stunt guy was fired. And [the director] was like, 'We're not doing this stunt. Like, redo the whole set, because we're not doing that stunt anymore.'"

Although the series ended in 2020, the trio of actresses recently shared on the podcast their favorite memories from shooting the show.

Bure has moved on to creating more faith-friendly family content as the chief content officer, actor, and producer with the Great American Family television network.

As CBN News reported, Bure worked for 10 years with the Hallmark Channel but left due to failed contract negotiations after 30 movies with the network.

"I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose," Bure told PEOPLE. "GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling, wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family."

The Fuller House star said she also gravitated towards GAC not only for their family content but because she could play a role behind the scenes.

"I wanted this position and to be in there ... because I've been in this genre for a very long time. This has really become my life — holiday movies," she told CBN's Faithwire. "To know this holiday space and these types of movies, and so I have a really unique perspective because it has been all-consuming for a very long portion of my life."

Bure recently told CBN that although she is grateful for her acting career and her fans, she is more grateful for her faith in God.

"My value is in pleasing the Lord. My value is in God. My true desire is to live a life pleasing for Him. That's what keeps me going off making the tough decisions of being in the entertainment industry and still standing on Biblical principles..."

