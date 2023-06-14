Candace Cameron Bure Thanks Fans for 'Faith-Filled' TV Network's Stunning Growth

Candace Cameron Bure is thanking fans of the faith-based Great American Family television network for helping to increase their viewership.

Bure is the chief content officer, actor, and producer at the network where faith and family are the focus.

The 47-year-old wrote a personal "thank you" message to fans on her Instagram story. It included a screenshot of a press release from the Great American Media and included images of balloons and confetti, the DailyWire reports.

The press release details the network's growth as it leads "all networks in year-over-year viewership increases for the seventh consecutive month."

"According to Nielsen Media Research, Great American Family also retained its position as TV's fastest growing network in both (second quarter) to date and 2023 (year to date) with the largest gains in Total Day and Primetime viewership among both Households and Total Viewers," it reads.

As CBN News reported, Bure left the Hallmark Channel due to failed contract negotiations after 10 years and 30 movies with the network.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Bure expressed excitement over the opportunity to create "family and faith-filled programming" with GAC.

"I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose," Bure said. "GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling, wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family."

The Fuller House star said she also gravitated towards GAC not only for their family content but because she could play a role behind the scenes.

"I wanted this position and to be in there ... because I've been in this genre for a very long time. This has really become my life — holiday movies," she told CBN's Faithwire. "To know this holiday space and these types of movies, and so I have a really unique perspective because it has been all-consuming for a very long portion of my life."

Bure continued, "I want to contribute to the overall aesthetic look and feel of the network itself and then along with curating content for the channel."