World’s Oldest Man Dies, Leaves Behind Secrets to His Long, 114-Year Life

Juan Vicente Pérez Mora of Venezuela was officially the world’s oldest man before his death on April 2. He was 114.

Listen to them on the latest episode of “Quick Start”

Guinness World Records, who had registered Mora as the world’s eldest man, reported in a 2022 profile that one of Mora’s passions was building a strong relationship with the Lord and his family.

As part of that connection with God, Mora, who was born in 1909 and would have turned 115 on May 27, reportedly prayed twice daily.

He said his secret to a long life was to “work hard, rest on holidays, go to bed early, drink a glass of aguardiente every day, love God, and always carry him in your heart.”

Over the years, Mora built a massive family, with six sons and five daughters with his wife Ediofina del Rosario García, who died in 1997, according to The Christian Post.

In sum, Mora had 42 grandkids, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Nuestro querido Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, hoy con profunda tristeza y dolor nos despedimos de usted, de ese arquetipo de hombre tachirense, humilde, trabajador, apacible, entusiasta de la familia y la tradición. pic.twitter.com/ohiPzrsWgD — Freddy Bernal (@FreddyBernal) April 3, 2024

Freddy Bernal, governor of the Venezuelan state of Táchira, shared a tribute on social media, saying goodbye to Mora and calling him “humble, hardworking, peaceful, enthusiastic about family and tradition.”

“Together with my wife and children, we had the pleasure and the pride of meeting him and sharing with his loved ones,” Bernal said. “My old Don Vicente, we will always remember him for his optimism in life, for faith, hope, and that deep love for our state of Táchira.”

Numerous outlets have noted Mora’s faith, which is fitting, considering Guinness World Records noted “he wants to be remembered as a hard-working man, faithful to his wife and his religion.”

As CBN News has reported, it’s not uncommon for elderly individuals to credit their faith for success and longevity. In 2022, then-107-year-old Adell Julie Thompson revealed her secret to longevity: following God and the Bible.

“I do what the Bible tells me,” Thompson told WLTX-TV.

Others have offered similar messages about God.