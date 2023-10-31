UK Christian Politician Reinstated After Being Suspended for Biblical Beliefs on LGBT Pride

A U.K. Christian politician has been reinstated to his position after being suspended earlier this year for sharing on X, formerly Twitter, his biblical beliefs about LGBT pride events.

King Lawal, 31, was reinstated as a councilor, or community representative, by the local Conservative Group at North Northamptonshire Unitary Council last week.

Lawal has served as a councilor for two years but was suspended for his position and removed from several organizations for sharing a message on X in June that condemned pride events.

"When did Pride become a thing to celebrate. Because of Pride Satan fell as an arch Angel. Pride is not a virtue but a Sin. Those who have Pride should Repent of their sins and return to Jesus Christ. He can save you. #PrideMonth #Pride23 #PrideParade," he stated.

The post included an image with a verse from Isaiah 3 verse 9 which said: "Whatever God calls 'Sin' is nothing to be Proud of."

Lawal told CBN News he felt led to post about Pride events after seeing other posts on X applauding the LGBT event.

Within days of the message, Lawal was removed by the local Conservative Group at North Northamptonshire Unitary Council and was removed as Chair of the Health Scrutiny Committee and vice-chair of the Scrutiny Management Board and other positions.

He was also threatened with a possible police investigation and received a potentially illegal ultimatum by a local authority which said that he must resign from his own business or face a substantial contract being scrapped.

"What has happened to me has been appalling but I am encouraged and grateful to the local group for reinstating me. Any Christian, especially those holding public positions, should be concerned by what has happened and anyone who cares about free speech in the UK," Lawal recently said in a statement.

He continued, "How I have been treated is really troubling for a democratic society. It must ring alarm bells as this can now happen to anyone that is not in support of this extreme LGBT movement. Most alarming is that this is likely to get worse under a Labour government."

The Christian Legal Centre represented Lawal in his fight to be reinstated in several positions he was removed from because of the messages.

"This is one step on the road to justice for King Lawal. Sanity in this part of King's case has thankfully prevailed. He is an excellent local politician whose motivation is to help and serve others," said Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre.

"What happened to King is a clear case of viewpoint discrimination against a standard expression of Christian belief," she added. "Where was the 'diversity', 'tolerance' and 'inclusion'? We saw instead a monoculture which requires approval, allegiance, and promotion of LGBT Pride no matter what."