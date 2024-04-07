'Set Free From My Sin': Hollywood Actor's Mission to 'Proclaim Hope,' Share Faith

Actor Brett Varvel is on a mission to spread faith and hope through Hollywood.

The “County Rescue” star recently joined CBN News to discuss his role as Andy, an EMT in the new Great American Family series.

The show weaves together faith and drama to create a compelling, faith-affirming narrative.

“The thing that we explore in this show that’s maybe different from other medical dramas is that we go into the interpersonal workings of this ensemble that we have on screen,” Varvel said. “And we see real-life questions: What do you do when you’re trying to discover your purpose in life? What do you do when things don’t go your way? What do you do when tragedy strikes?”

He said “County Rescue” mixes together faith, family, romance, and so much more, showing what happens in the lives of EMTs who “put themselves in harm’s way every single day” to save others’ lives.

The biggest differentiator, of course, is faith, something Varvel called a “key component to the show,” which is also currently streaming on Great American Pure Flix.

In addition to discussing the show, Varvel also shared his passion for performing and creating content in the faith and family-friendly TV and movie space:

“When I was 18 years old, I had entered a short film that I made into a statewide arts competition in Indiana, where I’m from,” he said. “It was just a proclamation of what Jesus has done in my life. I’ve been set free from my sin. I’ve been born again.”

And Varvel’s film won first place in the state, which totally blew his mind. The actor said he was especially inspired when he heard his movie had led a man to Christ.

“My film was playing and I heard about a janitor who peeked his head in and ended up giving his life to Jesus after watching my film,” he said. “And it was like, in that moment, I saw this new direction in life that God wanted me to go in, which was to take the talents and abilities that He’s given me and to proclaim hope to people.”

Ever since, Varvel has used his skills to create movies and TV shows, mixing his love for entertainment with his quest to share Jesus. “County Rescue” is the latest continuation of that very mission.

“What I’ve always grounded myself in is, I want to be about the truth found in God’s Word, the biblical promises that we see that are going to lead us to hope in life, an eternal life in Jesus,” Varvel said. “And that’s why I love the show like ‘County Rescue.'”

Watch the actor tell his story and recount his faith journey here.