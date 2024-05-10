Operation Blessing, Orphan's Promise Help Kenyan Flood Victims After 240 Killed, 235,000 Displaced

Brody Carter
05-10-2024

Kenya is observing a public holiday Friday to mourn the nearly 240 people who've died due to ongoing flooding.

CBN's Operation Blessing is actively providing aid and support to those affected by this disaster. Peter Kimaru, CBN's Kenya Director says a tragic situation is unfolding in the slums of Nairobi. 

"In Nairobi, we also have one of the second largest informal settlements, the slums in Madari, that also experienced one of the rivers busted banks," Kimaru said. 

At least 235,000 people are displaced and living in camps. The government had said more than 1,000 schools were affected by the heavy rains and flooding. Kimaru explained how they're managing operations under these extreme conditions, bringing supplies to more than 500 families in the capital city of Nairobi. 

"Operation Blessing was able to work collaboratively with Orphan's Promise, Orphan's Promise has a partner that they work within the slums of Nairobi, so we reached out to that partner, who was able to help us identify families that have been affected by the flooding," Kimaru said. "This past Saturday, we brought blankets and food relief; each family getting about 25kg of food to last them for about a month, some water treatment tablets, and mosquito nets."

More rain is expected for most of the country through next week. 

***Operation Blessing is on the scene in the aftermath of disasters, providing much-needed relief to the affected communities. CLICK HERE to PROVIDE relief to disaster victims.***

