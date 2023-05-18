'I Will Not Yield': Teen Handing Out Bibles Refuses to Back Down After Police Arrest Him

Law enforcement officers in Alberta, Canada, reportedly arrested a teenager handing out Bibles after an altercation broke out between him, his supporters, and a group of counter-protesters.

Josh Alexander, 16, tweeted Wednesday he “was handcuffed and put in a paddy wagon for offering students Bibles on a public sidewalk in Calgary.” He posted a video of the ordeal:

Today I was handcuffed and put in a paddy wagon for offering students bibles on a public sidewalk in Calgary.

I was released and told if I returned I would be arrested and charged.

I continued handing out bibles.

For I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ.

Ultimately, Alexander said, he was released but told if he returned he “would be arrested and charged.”

However, neither the altercation with pro-transgender hecklers nor his arrest by Calgary police dissuaded the teenager from sharing Scripture with those around him. He wrote that he continued giving away Bibles, adding, “I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ.”

In a follow-up tweet, Alexander wrote, “I will not yield to the pressure of the woke mob or corrupt state. We will continue to spread the truth in love.”

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, condemned law enforcement officers for their apparent double standard in meting out justice.

“If you burn a church in this country, the police won’t devote any resources to catching you,” he wrote. “If you hand out Bibles on the sidewalk, however — or hold a rally to defend fundamental rights in a time of hysteria — you will be arrested and fined immediately. We’re a sick society.”

If you burn a church in this country, the police won’t devote any resources to catching you.



We're a sick society.

This is not the first time Alexander has had a run-in with police over his views.

As CBN’s Faithwire reported in early March, the outspoken teenager was arrested after he voiced his stance against his school’s transgender bathroom policy.

“I spoke out against the whole gender dysphoria crisis being pushed in the schools, and it was affecting some of my female peers,” Alexander said of his disagreement with administrators at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario. “They were afraid to use their own washrooms, and I spoke out against it. It was very controversial and it wasn’t received well by the administrators.”

In the wake of sharing his views — and organizing a protest — the student was reportedly suspended. His arrest came when he attempted to go to class despite his apparent suspension.

Alexander said he was “permanently banned” from his school after he helmed a protest over the transgender policy, making the case the concerns of his female peers had not been addressed.

“I was permanently banned or banned for the remainder of the year,” he explained. “I had two suspensions, two exclusions, and a trespassing notice. When I actually did return to class, I had served all my suspensions. I had served my trespassing notice and all I had left was this unnecessary and unlawful discriminatory, exclusion order.”

But when he tried to go back to class, Alexander said school authorities felt his “presence in the building would be detrimental to the physical and mental wellbeing of the pupils,” so he was met with police upon his return.

“The indoctrination level is so high right now,” he warned of how the school system handles political, ideological, and moral differences of opinion. “I wouldn’t even call it an education system anymore. It’s an indoctrination system.”

You can watch CBN’s full conversation with Alexander in the video below:

