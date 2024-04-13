Gold Star Family Member Pushing Biden Admin For Afghanistan Answers Delivers Her Biggest Prayer for America

A Gold Star family member recently offered a powerful prayer for America while discussing her family’s ongoing mourning and unanswered questions about the chaotic 2021 U.S. pullout from Afghanistan.

Christy Shamblin, whose daughter-in-law, Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, was one of the 13 American service members killed in an ISIS-K terror attack during the deadly withdrawal, offered a truly thought-provoking call to all Americans when asked how people can be praying for her family.

Rather than focus on herself, Shamblin asked Americans to seek the Lord on behalf of America.

“Bring God back,” she said. “Bring Him back into our government, bring Him back into our military, bring Him back into every aspect of our lives, because we have lost sight and we can get it back.”

Shamblin went on to say it is the American people who “run this show” and stressed the essentiality of reminding politicians and leaders about what matters most.

“We just have to get stronger and more outspoken,” she said. “And remind the powers that be that we’re watching, and this is important to us.”

As CBN News previously reported, Shamblin has spent the past two-and-a-half years sharing about Gee, critiquing the U.S. government’s widely rebuked pullout, and pleading for answers.

The impact of Gee’s death on Shamblin was immeasurably clear and present throughout CBN News’ conversation, with her praise for the late soldier’s character taking center stage.

“Nicole … was a superstar,” Shamblin said. “She was dynamic and amazing. She had a positive mental attitude, and she expressed that to everybody she came in contact with.”

Shamblin also detailed the questions she has for President Joe Biden and his administration.