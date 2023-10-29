'Demonic': Ray Comfort Explains 'Hatred, Venom' of Hamas Against Israel, Power of Bible Prophecy

Evangelist Ray Comfort said the “horror” unfolding against Israelis at the hands of Hamas is “heartbreaking,” describing the evil nature of the terrorists responsible for the carnage.

“These guys are demonic,” the Living Waters founder said. “They’re full of hatred and venom towards anyone who’s Jewish, and my heart broke.”

As for what drives raging anti-Semitism — a scourge that has long plagued humanity — Comfort said he believes its roots are also “demonic.”

“When you look at what happened to Nazi Germany, it just doesn’t make sense why Hitler would be so venomous towards Jewish people,” he said. “And you see it right throughout history.”

It’s a history he knows too well as a Jewish person. Comfort’s great-grandparents fled Europe and made their way to New Zealand, changing their surname to something non-Jewish.

“My heart breaks that anyone could hate someone, not because of anything they’ve done, but because of who they are,” he added, paraphrasing Jeremiah 17:9-10. “That’s racial prejudice. And it … traces itself back to the human heart — it’s deceitfully wicked above all things; who can know it?”

Comfort, a well-known Christian evangelist, also shared his beliefs on how Christians should balance current events with eschatology — the study of the end times.

With so many events focused on the Middle East, many are asking questions about the end of days. Comfort shared how he’s been processing these events, as he sees the end times as offering an opportunity to evangelize and spread the Gospel.

“When we talk of prophecy, we appeal to the intellect,” he said. “When we use the law of Moses, We speak to the conscience, and the Bible says Paul persuaded them concerning Jesus, which is what we’re supposed to do, both out of the law of Moses and out of the prophets.”

Comfort continued, “When you appeal to the intellect using prophecy, it’s actually bait when you’re fishing for men. When you use the law of Moses, the Ten Commandments, that’s the hook to pull the fish in. So, there is a balance, and I try and get that balance.”

He often finds the end times a “great springboard into the Gospel,” as people have generally heard the terms and themes surrounding the Antichrist, Armageddon, and other related ideas.

“People are really getting scared,” he said. “Because this could … easily escalate into a worldwide attack on anything godly, any Jews, any Christians throughout the world.”

With all of the anxieties and nervousness surrounding current events, Comfort reminded believers to look at the end of the story — the hope seen at the conclusion of Revelation. And this knowledge should bring peace to believers rather than igniting stress, he argued.

“We know exactly what’s gonna happen … at the end of all this Bible prophecy,” he said. “We know that Jesus is coming. There’s going to be a shout of God, the dead raised in Christ, the new heavens and the new Earth. We’re going to get new bodies like Christ had when he rose from the dead.”

This knowledge should also do something else, according to Comfort: spark evangelism in believers’ hearts.

“When we look at these things, it should stir us to fulfill the Great Commission,” he said. “To take courage and say, ‘I’m going to talk to my neighbor and just say to him, ‘You’ve been following what’s happening in the Middle East. Do you know it’s all mentioned in the Bible? Do you know the Gospel?'”

Watch Comfort’s videos tackling evangelism and some of the biggest questions of the day here.