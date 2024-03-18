Christian Actress Forced to Pay $350K in Legal Fees, Forgives Those Who Attacked Her Over Bible Verse

A Christian actress who was fired from the lead role in the stage version of The Color Purple because of a Facebook post she made in 2014 about homosexuality, has lost her employment tribunal ruling appeal in the U.K.

The tribunal upheld a previous judgment against Seyi Omooba, resulting in the actress being forced to pay legal expenses exceeding $350,000.

As CBN News reported, Omooba routinely shared messages on social media about her Christian faith. The Facebook post that caused a stir stemmed from the government introducing same-sex marriage legislation.

Her post partly read: "I do not believe you can be born gay, and I do not believe homosexual practice is right, though the law of this land has made it legal doesn't mean it is right."

She also cited two scriptures to back up her beliefs, including Genesis 2:24 and a New Testament verse. "It is clearly evident in 1 Corinthians 6:9-11 what the Bible says on this matter," Omooba wrote.

The comments were dredged up years later when Omooba was due to perform in The Color Purple as the lead character Celie, whose sexuality has been interpreted by some to be a lesbian.

Aaron Lee Lambert, with the musical "Hamilton," called the actress out on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "Do you still stand by this post? Or are you happy to remain a hypocrite? Seeing as you've now been announced to be playing an LGBTQ character, I think you owe your LGBTQ peers an explanation. Immediately."

Omooba, the daughter of a pastor, was dismissed by Leicester Curve Theatre after she refused to retract the post and issue an apology.

She was also dropped by her talent agency, Global Artists, and faced numerous death threats.

Omooba has reportedly tried to find work in theater but has been blacklisted. According to the Christian Legal Centre, which is representing her, one agency she approached for roles told her, "Homophobia is illegal. It is not a matter of faith," and added that the agency would help her once she came "to her senses on this matter."

"I never thought it would get this far in terms of termination," said Omooba. "In terms of me losing an agent. I've been trying to email agents. Trying to get work and there's just no response."

The 29-year-old sued the theatre and Global Artists agency on the grounds of religious discrimination and breach of contract.

"I just quoted what the Bible says about homosexuality, the need for repentance, but ultimately God's love for all humanity. I stand by what I wrote, but had I known that it would have come to this, I would have set my account to the privacy mode," she said at the time.

"I have support from actors that I've worked with, including those in same-sex relationships, who say that even though they don't agree with my views, they know that I'm not hateful or malicious," Omooba said.

But she lost her case and was ordered to pay costs to her former agency and the theatre.

Omooba appealed the ruling twice and most recently, an Employment Appeal Tribunal struck down her legal challenge, accusing her of a lack of preparation and understanding of the role of Celie, the Telegraph reports.

Mrs. Justice Eady contends Omooba had not done her homework and "thought of the work in the frame of the film."

The tribunal also pointed to her previous refusal to play other roles based on her Christian beliefs.

The Christian Legal Centre represented Omooba.

"Seyi was racially abused, received death threats, and was hounded out of her career for a polite and temperate expression of what the Bible says about marriage," Christian Legal Centre chief executive Andrea Williams said. "An unjust ruling which defends her sacking cannot stand and we will be taking this to the Court of Appeal."

Meanwhile, Omooba says she has forgiven those who came against her.

"I have long forgiven all those who have sought to ruin my theatre career, but the theatre world needs to be told, loud and clear, that canceling people for their Christian beliefs is illegal and wrong," she said.