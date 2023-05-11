9 Babies at Once! Mom Thanks God as World's Only Nonuplets Celebrate 2nd Birthday

An amazing birthday celebration took place in the African nation of Mali as nine babies turned two last weekend.

Fatouma, Kadidia, Hawa, Adama, Oumou, Bah, Mohammed, Oumar, and Elhadji are famous for being the world's only nonuplets.

And this year the children celebrated their second birthday at home.

Their mother, Hailma Cisse, had been expecting seven children, but due to the complexity of the special care needed to birth multiples she was transferred to a clinic in Casablanca, Morocco, Africa News reports.

To her surprise, she ended up giving birth to nine children – five girls and four boys. Her delivery broke the Guinness World Record for most living births in 2021. Over the last 19 months, the children have been under specialist care in Morocco.

But the nonuplets celebrated their birthday for the first time at home, last weekend.

The birthday was themed "Miraculous", after their favorite superhero cartoon. Their mother said, "It's their favorite."

"I thank God for allowing me to celebrate my children's two-year birthdays at home, in Mali," said 27-year-old Cisse.

She and her husband Abdel Kader Arby already have a 4-year-old daughter and never thought the family would grow so quickly.

Relatives, friends, and even the children's pediatrician attended the celebration.

