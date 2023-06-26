4 Million Download Special Bible App Designed for Remote Parts of Earth with No Internet

The mobile Bible app "YouVersion" has launched an app that does not require an internet connection, and that's allowing millions of people to now have access to the Word of God.

The Bible App Lite gives users access to key features like audio Bibles, verses of the day, and prayers all the while keeping phone storage space light.

The app is designed for users in sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia and can be used entirely offline.

Since its creation, more than four million people have downloaded the lite version of the app. It has also reached the top 10 in the Google Play store in 17 African countries and the No. 1 spot in Kenya, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to Christianity Today.

YouVersion partnered with Biblica, a global Bible ministry, to create the app.

"For most of us in the developed world, always-on data is a fact of life. We barely think about how much data a particular app consumes, or if we will have a reliable cellphone connection," said Mark Finzel, Biblica's vice president of digital innovation. "This is not the reality for much of the developing world. Internet speeds and costs vary significantly from one country to another."

According to Alliance for Affordable Internet, Africa is one region of the globe that has the least access to the internet, but YouVersion is allowing Christians on the continent to access the Bible without it.

The Bible App Lite has also launched in India, Nepal, Pakistan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.

"Our desire is to reach every person, in every part of the world, with God's Word in their heart language," said Bobby Gruenewald, YouVersion's founder in a statement. "This new app enables us to reach tens of millions of new people that were difficult to reach with the media-rich Bible App."



