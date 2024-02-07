10,000 Christians Cry Out to God in Lebanon: 'Louder Than the Blast of Bombs'

Deep in the capital of Lebanon, thousands of Christians recently gathered together to praise Jesus in a first-of-its-kind, one-night worship experience that organizers say became "a beacon of hope and joy" for the Middle East.

"Beirut 2024" was an ecumenical musical event that brought together believers from different Christian faith traditions to worship God and instill hope in its attendees.

The event was held on January 20 as part of celebrations for the annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity and the 50th anniversary of the Middle East Council of Churches (MECC).

The MECC organized the gathering and estimated that about 10,000 people were in attendance.

According to the "Beirut 2024" website, the celebration was an event that sought to "glorify the Lord by showcasing the Holy Spirit's manifestation in the Church's worship across ages."

With escalating tensions in the Middle East, leaders also decided to hold a "unique prayer meeting" to unite "diverse Churches in praise, fostering unity as outlined in Ephesians 1. Additionally, it symbolized a beacon of hope and joy for Lebanon (specifically in Beirut) and the wider Middle East."

"It is an opportunity to pray for peace in Lebanon and repentance for its people," the website shares. "It enables people to contemplate the musical manifestation of the Holy Spirit throughout the history of mankind."

"Beirut 2024, is a moment of heavenly grace, hope and joy," it continued.

A choir of 300 singers and musicians from different churches led the congregation of church leaders and worshippers through the night of prayer and praise.

"No one is surprised that this blessed choir speaks with multiple languages, for it is filled with the Holy Spirit who gave it to speak in this way, as happened on the day of Pentecost. Our chant tonight will be ascending to heaven, with the power of the Spirit that unites us, and it will be, in this afflicted region, stronger than the screams of haters and murderers of man, and louder than the blast of their bombs," said Professor Dr. Michel Abs, Secretary General of the MECC.

"Our ecumenical spiritual evening tonight is the product of the Holy Spirit, through believers, who worked with persistence and determination to make it happen and bring together the one Church of Christ with its cultural diversity and richness, in which the Middle East abounds," he added.

Those who attended reflected on the importance of praying for unity and peace in the Middle East.

"Lord Jesus, on the day you died for us you prayed for your disciples to be one just as you are in the Father and the Father is in you. Let us unite in you so you can give us joy through your prayer of unity. Let us find in you the way that leads to unity in you and obedience to you," said Middle East Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian.

The event was broadcasted live on the Lebanese MTV channel and other Christian stations.

